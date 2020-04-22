Blueberry Extracts Marketto Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

The global blueberry extracts market is accounted to US$ 201.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 475.9 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers coupled with increasing consumer inclination towards functional foods and dietary supplements. Blueberry extract is known to possess a rich phytochemical profile along with high content of antioxidant, which makes it ideal to be used in preparation of dietary supplements. Such inherent nutritional profile of blueberry extracts has led to an increase in demand from nutraceutical industry. These factors are propelling the growth of the blueberry extract market in nutraceutical segment globally.

Some of the key players in the global blueberry extract market are Berrico, Bio Botanica, Carrubba Inc., FutureCeuticals, Inc., HerboNutra, Life Extension, Mazza Innovation, Naturalin, Nutragreen Biotechnology and Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

Blueberry extract is a type of natural health supplement which is a rich source of nutrients and antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds and can be supplemented with a blueberry extract, isolated anthocyanins, or frozen or fresh blueberries. Blueberries extract are used to treat or prevent several acute and chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and others.

For instance, the American Cancer Society has placed the blueberry at the top of its list of foods beneficial in the prevention of the risk of certain types of cancer. Further, it maintains brain functioning and reduces urinary tract infection. Such nutritional and health benefits associated with the consumption of blueberry extract have promoted its use in dietary supplements and functional foods. Further, the favorable regulatory policies in terms of dietary supplement, as compared to the pharmaceutical industry have promoted the growth of the blueberry extract market.

