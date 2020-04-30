Blockchain in Banking Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The latest market intelligence study on Blockchain in Banking relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Blockchain in Banking market for the forecast period. Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives, and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry.

Blockchain uses a distributed database and cryptographic encryptions to record various transactions. Blockchain acts as an open ledger capable of keeping tacks of transactions between two parties. Blockchain would reduce the number of third parties present in between a transaction saving time and money. Additionally, blockchain also provides better security against frauds.

Key Players:

Accubits Technologies, BTL GROUP, Clearmatics Technologies LTD, FUJITSU, IBM Corpration, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, Primechain Technologies Pvt. Ltd, R3, Signzy

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Blockchain in Banking market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Blockchain in Banking market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Blockchain in Banking market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

