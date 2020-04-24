Biosensors Market Report Till 2025 | Expert Market Research. com

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Biosensors Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global biosensors market size was valued at USD 20 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=296

The global biosensors market is driven by the several applications of biosensors in the medical area, fast technological advancements, growing diabetic population, and a huge demand for miniature diagnostic devices. North America is a significant regional market for biosensors as it holds a large global market share. This is attributed to the fast-growing segment of the industry, PoC diagnostics, which is increasing due to the addressable patient population.

Bayer AG and Biosensor International Ltd are some of the major key players within the biosensors industry. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A), another player in the industry, launched in August 2019, a multimode real-time cell analyser (RTCA), which combines live-cell imaging with the best of non-invasive biosensor measurement. The xCEL Ligence RTCA eSight is expected to revolutionize cell analysis in the life science study. Such advancements in biosensors are expected to accelerate the market growth for biosensors globally.

Read full report summary with Table of Content– https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biosensors-market

Market Breakup by Technology:

Thermal

Electrochemical

Piezoelectric

Optical

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Medical

Food Toxicity

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Environment

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global biosensors market is driven by the implementation of government programmes, which aim at developing proteomics and genomics.

IT players such as TCS and IBM are investing in the industry, further aiding the biosensors market growth.

The growing agriculture sector is expected to influence the biosensors market positively as the biosensors are used to measure concentrations of pesticides, herbicides in the ground, and soil water.

The growing agriculture sector is expected to influence the biosensors market positively as the biosensors are used to measure concentrations of pesticides, herbicides in the ground, and soil water. North America is the largest market for biosensors owing to the technological advancements occurring in the sector, such as the introduction of miniaturized diagnostic equipment and the enactment of several acts by the US government, including the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Air Act, to control environmental pollution.

The rising patient awareness, enhancing healthcare expenditure, and increasing initiatives by the governments like China Grid, which was initiated by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Ministry of Education, are expected to drive the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global biosensors market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market trends for the technology, application, and regional markets of the global biosensors market.

It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

AZUR Environmental

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

Bayer AG (ETR: BAYN)

Biosensor International LtdPinnacle Technologies Inc.

DuPont Biosensor Materials

EG & IC Sensors Inc.

Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biomass-power-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/all-terrain-robot-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com