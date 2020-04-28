Biopesticides Market Is Forecaste To Reach $11,176 million By 2022 with top key players like Actagro LLC.,Ag Biochem Inc.,Agbitech Pty Ltd.,Bio-Tech Ltd

The global biopesticides market is expected to reach $11,176 million by 2022 from $3,738 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2016 to 2022. Biopesticides are essentially microbial toxins that can be defined as a biological poison derived from a microorganism, such as a bacterium or fungus. Pathogenesis by microbial entomopathogens occurs by invasion of pathogen through the gut of the insect followed by its multiplication, resulting to death of the insect.

The demand for organic products and other produced through organic farming are the major drivers for the biopesticides market. Led by bacillus thuringiensis (bt)-based products, biopesticides have achieved market penetration as a replacement for conventional insecticides, nematicides, and fungicides in agricultural applications. Furthermore, increase in costs for synthetic pesticide application help to drive the biopesticides market. This gives biopesticide manufacturers a tremendous opportunity to gain market shares through commercial and organic farming production.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Actagro LLC.,Ag Biochem Inc.,Agbitech Pty Ltd.,Bio-Tech Ltd.,Amit Biotech,Amvac Chemical,Andermatt Biocontrol AG,Arbico Organics,Bayer,BASF Corp.

Biopesticides has extensive applications in food packaging, which is one of the key factors that drives the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging has resulted in the increased requirements for barrier properties to keep the food fresh and enhance its shelf life. The packaging manufacturers use biopesticides in food products to eliminate wastage of material and for easy and customized packaging. Moreover, biopesticides reduces packaging costs for food products, which leads to their augmented adoption.

There are currently four top global manufacturers of biopesticides (i.e., Agraquest, Certis, Koppert, and Valent Biosciences). Koppert is a leading supplier of predators, while the other companies specialize in microbial and bacterial products. Their market shares are difficult to determine as most are either privately owned or a small part of larger synthetic pesticide parent companies. For example, Agraquest was purchased by Bayer CropScience in 2012, Certis is part of Mitsui’s AgriScience Division, and Valent is part of Sumitomo Chemical Company.

The report segments the global biopesticides market on the basis of type, crop type, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into microbial, predators, and others. The microbial segment is further subsegmented into bacterial, fungal, and viral. The predators segment is further classified into bugs & beetles, nematodes, and parasites. Based on crop type, it is categorized into orchards, grazing & dry land, and field crops. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

