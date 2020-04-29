Biofortification Market Global Industry Key Plans, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

The Biofortification Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by target nutrient, crop and geography. The global biofortification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biofortification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the biofortification market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Agro Biosciences Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Charles River, HarvestPlus, Intertek Group plc, Lemnatec, LemnaTec GmbH, Monsanto Company, Syngenta

Biofortification is the process of breeding crops to increase their nutritional value. Biofortification is done through conventional selective breeding, or through genetic engineering. Biofortification differs from ordinary fortification as it focuses on making plant foods more nutritious as the plants are growing, rather than having nutrients added to the foods when they are being processed. Biofortification, or the development of micronutrient-dense staple crops through traditional breeding technologies and modern biotechnology, can potentially increase the nutritional value of crops and benefit people across the globe who suffer from micronutrient deficiency.

The biofortification market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as an increase in capital funding for agronomic activities and technological advancements and growing use of biofortification in yields such as beans, wheat, corn, sweet potato, cassava, rice, and pearl millet. Biofortification is inexpensive, and the costs of the implementation of cultivating biofortified foods are negligible. These factors help boost the growth of the biofortification market. However, restriction on the production of genetically modified crops is projected to hamper the overall growth of the biofortification market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biofortification market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biofortification market in these regions.

