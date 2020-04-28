Biofertilizer Market to Reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2025 | EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

A biofertilizer is a substance containing living microorganisms which, when applied to seed, plant surfaces, or soil, colonises the interior of the plant and promotes growth by increasing the supply or availability of primary nutrients to the host plant. During 2014-2018, the global biofertilizer marketgrew at a CAGR of around 13%. The market is currently being driven by an increasing consumer adoption of organic foods, environmental hazards associated with chemical fertilizers and increasing promotion and favourable regulatory policies related to bio-fertilizers by various governments across the globe. This report by Expert Market Research entitled “Biofertilizer Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024” provides a comprehensive analysis for anyone who plans to foray into the biofertlizer market.

In addition to this, they are eco-friendly unlike chemical fertilisers which cause environmental pollution. Owing to their various benefits, biofertilizers have today gained significance in the agriculture industry. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global biofertilizer market reached a value of around US$ 2.07 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2025.

The sturdy growth of the market can be accredited to a number of forces. On account of rising environmental awareness, there has been an increase in the implementation of regulatory policies by governments across various countries supporting the use of biofertilizers. Moreover, an inclination towards organic food by consumers have also augmented the demand for biofertilizers. Some of the other factors such as population growth coupled with rising disposable incomes have also broadened the growth aspects of the market. Although the penetration of bio-fertilizers is still at a nascent stage in most regions across the world, the market holds a plethora of opportunities.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global biofertilizer market according to type, end-use and major regions:

Market breakup by Type:

Nitrogen-Fixing

Phosphate-Fixing

Others

Market Breakup by End-use:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Asia

Europe

Others

Key findings from the report:

Different types of biofertilizers include nitrogen fixing, phosphate fixing and others. In 2018, nitrogen fixing such as rhizobium, azotobacter, azospirillum, etc. represented the biggest category of biofertilizers.

The major end-uses of biofertilizers are seed treatment, soil treatment and others.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market with the majority of the market share. Other key markets include Asia, Europe and Others.

The global biofertilizer market is highly fragmented in nature with some of the top players being Novozymes, National Fertilizers Limited, Rizobacter, Lallemand Inc., and Nutramax Laboratories, among others.

These players are targeting the untapped markets of developing regions in order to increase their profitability.

Competitive Landscape:

Novozymes A/S (CPH: NZYM-B)

National Fertilizers Limited (NSE: NFL)

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Lallemand Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories Inc

