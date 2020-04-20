Big Boom in Temporary Power Market Size Future Scope Demands Forecast to 2027 | Aggreko PLC, APR Energy, Ashtead Group plc

The Temporary Power market to Temporary Power sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Temporary Power market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Temporary power serves as an independent power source which provides uninterrupted electricity during blackouts and power outage scenarios. Frequent power cuts in hospitals and construction sites are often dangerous and can result in substantial losses. Temporary power sources play a crucial role in these type of cases. Also, there has been a global demand for such power sources for planned events and utilities. Thus, the current market landscape for temporary power holds huge potential for market leaders during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Aggreko PLC, APR Energy, Ashtead Group plc, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Rental Solutions and Services (RSS), Smart Energy Solutions (SES), Trinity Power

The temporary power market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as aging and unreliable power infrastructure and demand for continuous power supply in various end-use sectors. Also, a sudden power outage may disrupt critical operations and can result in substantial economic loss. This factor is further expected to generate the demand for temporary power among industries.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Temporary Power industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global temporary power market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, generator rating, and application. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented as diesel, gas, and others. On the basis of the generator rating, the market is segmented as less than 80 kW, 81-280 kW, and above 280 kW. The market on the basis of the application is classified as oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, mining, utilities, events, and others.

The Temporary Power market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

