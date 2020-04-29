BIG BOOM IN INDOOR FARMING ROBOTS MARKET PROJECTED INDUSTRY GROWTHS TO 2027

The Indoor Farming Robots Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Indoor Farming Robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The indoor farming robots are used for tasks such as seeding, harvesting, and plant inspection. Indoor farming is a procedure of growing plants indoors on a large scale. The indoor farm robots comprise mechanical parts, robot arms, artificial intelligence, vision cameras, and sensing technology to advance the production of crops by minimizing the use of arable land. The several indoor farm robots are prepared with 3D cameras that scan the component placed in front of it and gather information to perform specific operations further.

Top Key Players:- FarmBot, FooderWorks, Harvest Automation, Iron Ox, Javo, METOMOTION, OnRobot A/S, Postscapes, Root AI, Inc., Visser Horti Systems

The increasing population and limited availability of a shortage of farm labor, arable land, and increasing demand for organic food across the globe are some of the significant factors driving the indoor farming robot market. However, the high cost of indoor farming robots and lack of regulatory uniformity are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the indoor farming robots market. Further, the servitization of ag robots is anticipated to generate new opportunities for the global indoor farming robot market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Indoor Farming Robots industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global indoor farming robots market is segmented on the basis of type, automation, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as robot gripper, cutting robot, robotic fodder, material handling robot, incubators, monitoring drones, others. On the basis of automation, the market is segmented as semi-autonomous, fully autonomous. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as fruits and vegetables, floriculture.

The report analyzes factors affecting Indoor Farming Robots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Indoor Farming Robots market in these regions

