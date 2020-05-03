Bicycle Light Product Sale Skyrockets amid Unprecedented Demand Spurred by Raging COVID-19 Outbreak

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Bicycle Light market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Bicycle Light market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Bicycle Light market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Bicycle Light market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Bicycle Light market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Bicycle Light market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Bicycle Light market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Players

Key players in the global bicycle light market are:

Garmin Ltd.

Cygolite

Cateye Co., Ltd.

GACIRON

Goldmore Co., Ltd.

Lord Benex

Knog

Smart Bike Light

NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems

Blackburn

Schwinn

Serfas

Lezyne

Sense.

LEDbyLITE

Opportunities for Market Participants

The pollution caused due to the emission from fuel-driven vehicles has increased to a never-before high level in the recent past; this has been capitalized as an opportunity for green solution providers and manufacturers. Bicycle manufacturers and accessories providers can exploit these conditions as an opportunity to expand and increase their business. Eco-friendly modes of transport, such as bicycles, have already gained popularity in European countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands, and London

Key Developments of Market Participants

In April 2017, Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., announced the launch of Varia UT800, a high intensity cycling headlight for trail and urban use. The new Varia UT800 automatically adjusts beam intensity to changing ride profile, light conditions, and cyclist speed to extend battery life

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, mounting type, bicycle type and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study are followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the bicycle light market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the bicycle light market and their potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved, from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the bicycle light market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global bicycle light market

In-depth pricing analysis by key product segments, regions and major bicycle light market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global bicycle light market

Analysis of the global bicycle light market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key bicycle light market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the bicycle light market

