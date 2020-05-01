DelveInsight’s ‘Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Understanding

The DelveInsight Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

The report provides the segmentation of the Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

Total Cases of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

3. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment and Management

6.2. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report