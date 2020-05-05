Bath Soap Market Projected to Attain USD 26.7 Billion in 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bath Soap Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the market for bath soap reached a value of USD 20 billion in 2019. The global bath soap market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% between 2020-2025. The market is projected to attain USD 26.7 billion in 2025.

The global bath soap market is driven by the rising consciousness among the consumers, especially millennials, who form a large segment of the market.. The manufacturers are coming up with a diverse range of fragrant and moisturizing soaps to cater to the consumers’ demand. Asia pacific is the largest market, accounting for nearly half of the global bath soap market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) are among the leading players in the global bath soaps market. In 2017, Procter & Gamble Company, introduced its latest innovation in bath soaps, named DUO. It is made using a unique formula, the unification of the experience of bar soap, body wash and puff, using a unique formula, to provide a multi-sensory world-class experience to its users.

Another major company leading the global bath soaps is Colgate-Palmolive Company. The manufacturers are coming up with varied products to cater to consumer’s demand. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has recently launched a new range of Palmolive facial bars, in the face and body cleansing segment in January 2019 in Kochi. It is made from the combination of Fruit Oil and contains natural extracts, helping the skin glow naturally.

Market Breakup by Categories:

Bar Soap Liquid Soap

The bath soaps can be broadly categorised into bar soap and liquid soap.

Market Breakup by Types:

Beauty Soap Baby Soap Medicated Soap Organic Soap Triple Milled Soap Others

By type, the bath soaps are segregated into beauty soap, baby soap, medicated soap, organic soap, and triple-milled soap, and others.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacies Specialty Stores Online Others

They are easily available at supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, specialty stores, online, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The regional market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising disposable income of the consumers, resulting in changing lifestyle and a higher standard of living, are the driving factors of the bath soap industry. The development of specialty and higher quality soaps are aiding the growth of the industry. The rising hygiene consciousness among the consumers, especially millennials, who constitute a large consumer base, is providing further impetus for the industry growth. The manufacturers are diversifying their products to include fragrant and moisturizing soaps to meet consumer demand.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global bath soap market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market information for the categories, types, distribution channels, and regional markets of bath soaps. It analyses the global trade data for the year 2019, looking into the value and volume of major importing and exporting countries. It gives a detailed look at the regional price trends in the global market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company(NYSE: PG) Unilever(NYSE: UL) Colgate-Palmolive Company(NYSE: CL) Johnson & Johnson Inc.(NYSE: JNJ) Godrej Consumer Products Limited(NSE: GODREJCP) Avon Products, Inc Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

