Basmati Rice Market 2020 – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast to 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Basmati Rice Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, The global basmati rice market is aided by the growth of Asia-Pacific basmati rice market. India’s basmati rice production attained almost 5.03 million tons in 2019.

The global basmati rice market is significantly affected by the Asia Pacific rice market, with China and India being the leading producers, respectively. The demand for basmati rice is increasing globally. India dominates the global basmati rice market in terms of production and export. The main states manufacturing basmati rice in India are Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi. It accounts for around 70% production in the global basmati rice market. Basmati rice is widely consumed, even as staple food in Indian as well as other South Asian cuisines. Basmati rice is also widely imported by many nations, including countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Algeria, Somalia, and Kenya. The increasing demand for rice by these countries is propelling the growth of the global rice market further.

LT Foods, in 2017, is one of the key players. In its first Rotterdam rice production plant in The Netherlands, with the original capability of 60.000 tonnes, spent USD 15 million to introduce ‘Daawat’ in Europe, its most famous brand. The demand for basmati rice is majorly boosted by the growing investments by prominent companies like Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the Indian market.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Raw Parboiled

Basmati rice is found in two forms, raw and parboiled.

Market Production by Regions:

India Pakistan Others

The major regions in terms of production include India, Pakistan and others.

Market Consumption by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The major consumer markets for basmati rice are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing demand for basmati rice in the Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisines is also driving the global basmati rice market. The global basmati rice industry is supported by better value, flavour, and aroma. The rising population also aids the global basmati rice market. The increase in the purchasing power of the middle-class people is also propelling the market further. It is the preferred rice among health-conscious people because it is rich in nutritional value and has a lower fat content. The rising disposable income of people is also encouraging them to buy premium products. The increased disposable income acts as a catalyst in the growth of the global basmati rice market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the global basmati rice market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets for the product forms and regions. The Expert Market Research report provides the price analysis of major regions. The report gives the trade analysis of the major importing and exporting countries by value and volume.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

KRBL Limited(NSE: KRBL) Supple Tek industries Pvt ltd. Kohinoor Foods Ltd.(NSE: KOHINOOR) Adani Wilmar Limited LT Foods(NSE: DAAWAT) Sulson Overseas Pvt. Ltd. Amira Nature Foods Ltd.(NYSE: RYCE) Dunar Foods Ltd. Others

