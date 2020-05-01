Basalt Fiber Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

The global Basalt Fiber market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Basalt Fiber market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Basalt Fiber market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Basalt Fiber Market

The recently published market study on the global Basalt Fiber market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Basalt Fiber market. Further, the study reveals that the global Basalt Fiber market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Basalt Fiber market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Basalt Fiber market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Basalt Fiber market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Basalt Fiber market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Basalt Fiber market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Basalt Fiber market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Basalt Fibers as an Alternative to Steel Reinforcements Empowers its Market Growth

Basalt fibers have exhibited better mechanical strength, chemical and thermal resistance, insulation and other properties. There has been an increase in the use of basalt fibers as an alternative to steel reinforcements owing to a number of properties such as corrosion resistance and light-weight, which allows mounting without the use of lifting or any other specialized equipment. Basalt fibers also outperform e-glass fiber in composites used for construction. In all the forms i.e. roving, chopped strands, fabrics, etc. basalt fibers have witnessed higher breaking load capacity and better durability and stiffness.

In addition to these, basalt fibers are available at lower price and there has been a relative ease for raw material procurement. Owing to all the above mentioned benefits, there has been an expected upsurge in demand for basalt fibers over the forecast period.

Another major factor significantly driving the growth of global basalt fiber market is the increase in the use of light-weight composite materials in automotive industry. The stringent regulations, especially, in North America and Europe region regarding vehicle emissions has led the manufacturers to focus on reduction of weight of vehicle. Basalt fibers are used as composites for the manufacture of vehicle and aircraft bodies as well as components such as exhaust mufflers and brake pads amongst others.

The growing government spending for infrastructural and industrial development has led to a rise in the demand for basalt fibers as reinforcement material for the construction of roads, pavements and bridges amongst others.

However, there are a few challenges with respect to the production of basalt fibers. For instance, the quality and exact chemical composition of the basalt rock required for the formation of basalt fibers is available at only specific locations in Eastern Europe. Therefore, though the raw material is available at cheap cost, it has to be imported. Moreover, the initial set up and equipment cost are quite high and require capital investment, thus posing a major challenge for the manufacturers.

The manufacturers are focusing on developing an alternative low-cost technologies for the production of basalt fibers. As a result, new production plants are projected to come online in the coming years.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Basalt Fiber market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Basalt Fiber market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Basalt Fiber market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Basalt Fiber market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Basalt Fiber market between 20XX and 20XX?

