Barley Market Price, Analysis, Industry Outlook and Report by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Barley Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global barley market reached a consumption volume of 149,859 thousand metric tons in 2019. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of about 216,702 thousand metric tons by 2025.

The global barley market has a large consumer base in regions like the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China. Countries including China, Iran, Libya, and Saudi Arabia, import significant volumes of barley from other regions. Its use as animal feed also drives its growth in many regions. Saudi Arabi and China import significant volumes to meet the demand for feed barley in the region. It is widely demanded for the production of beer across all the major regions.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=952

Russia is one of the leading producers of barley, exporting major volumes to the Middle East countries, especially Saudi Arabia. The region also exports to Iran, Jordan, and Kuwait. The European Union is the leading producer with Germany and France, producing more than 40% of the global output. Regions like Ukraine and Russia are witnessing a domestic as well as export demand.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/barley-market

In December 2018, key players, Cargill and Axéréal, announced their joint agreement plan. Under this plan, Cargill is set to sell its business to Boortmalt, which is a malt subsidiary of Axéréal. This business includes 15 plants/facilities across different continents. In the coming years, sustainable innovations will be one of the major trends governing the industry growth as barley is particularly susceptible to climate change. In January 2019, AB InBev (NYSE: BUD) entered into a partnership with Benson Hill Biosystems to develop more sustainable and productive varieties of barley.

Market Analysis by Application:

Feed

Food, Seed, Industrial

Based on applications, the global barley market can be segmented into feed and food, seed, industrial sectors.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The regional barley markets can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global barley market is being driven by the increasing demand from the Middle Eastern region, especially Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The growing beer industry is the major driver for the barley market.

The growing beverage industry is majorly supporting the barley industry growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global barley market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the regions.

The Expert Market Research report also provides an insight into the price trends as well as the trade data of the global barley market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Soufflet Group

Malteurop Groupe S.A

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS: GRCLF)

Boortmalt

Cargill, Incorporated

Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soybean-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com