Barium Carbonate Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Report by EXPERTMARKETRESEARCH.com

The production of barium carbonate declined slightly in the year 2009 as a result of recession but recovered rapidly from 2010 onwards. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global barium carbonate market reached a volume of 1171.66 Thousand Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 2287.99 Thousand Tons by 2025. Rising construction and infrastructural activities along with refurbishments have augmented the demand for barium carbonate globally.

Barium carbonate (BaCO3) is a chemical which is found in nature in the form of the mineral witherite. It has an orthorhombic crystal structure, similar to aragonite and strontianite. It is a dense, odourless and white coloured chemical compound which is insoluble in water and soluble in most acids, except for sulfuric acid. Barium carbonate today represents the most important chemical amongst the barium chemicals, after barites. It has high thermal stability and does not decompose readily unless some carbon source is available in the kiln atmosphere.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global barium carbonate market according to end-use and major regions:

Market breakup by End-use:

Glass

Brick and clay

Barium Ferrites

Photographic Paper Coatings

Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings from the report:

Various end-uses of barium carbonate are in the manufacturing of glass, brick and clay, barium ferrites, photographic paper coatings and others. In 2019, glass manufacturing was the biggest end-use of barium carbonate, where it is used either to increase the refractive index or to provide radiation shielding in cathode-ray and television tubes.

Region-wise, China dominated the market with a share of more than 75% of the total global barium carbonate production in 2019. It was followed by Japan and Others.

The global barium carbonate market is highly fragmented in nature with a number of players operating. Some of the key players include Qingdao Red Star Chemical Import and Export, Hebei Xinji chemical group co ltd, Solvay & CPC Barium Strontium GmbH & Co, Osram Sylvania Products Inc., Sakai Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Bass Tech International, Hubei Jingshan Chutian Barium Salt Corp. Ltd, Shaanxi Ankang Jianghua Group co ltd and Hengyang Wanfeng Chemical CO., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Solvay SA (SOLB.BR)

Shaanxi Ankang Jianghua Group Co. Ltd.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co Ltd (TYO: 4092)

Athiappa Chemicals (P) Ltd.

American Elements

Sakai Chemical Industry Co Ltd (TYO: 4078)

IBC LTD

Others

