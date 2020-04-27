Banana Powder Market to Reach a Volume 333 Thousand Tons by 2025 – ExpertMarketResearch.com

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global banana powder market reached a volume of 255 Thousand Tons in 2018 and is further expected to reach 333 Thousand Tons by 2024. Over the past several years, there has been an augmented demand for banana powder in the food and beverage industry where it is widely used in a number of food products and drinks. In addition, changing food preferences coupled with lifestyle changes have also led to its increasing demand across the world. Some of the other factors that have further added to the market growth include population growth, increasing disposable incomes and a strong demand from emerging markets.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=4

Banana powder is a rich source of minerals, proteins, potassium, antioxidants and dietary fibre. It offers various health benefits such as it maintains heart and eye health, builds strong bones, overcomes depression, prevents kidney cancer, controls blood sugar, treats various intestinal disorders as well as aids digestion. Owing to the aforementioned characteristics of banana powder, it currently finds wide applications across various industries.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/banana-powder-market

Banana powder is prepared by processing nutrient-rich bananas which are dipped into the warm water and are further peeled, sliced, blanched, mashed, diluted and filtered. The filtered banana juice is then spray dried to obtain the banana powder. The process increases its shelf life, thereby, providing the ease of storage and transportation.

Market breakup by End-use:

Food and Beverage

Feed

Others

Key findings from the report:

The major end-uses of banana powder include in food and beverage, feed and others. In 2018, food and beverage represented the largest end-use segment where banana powder is widely used puffed food, infant food, seasoning, instant food, shakes, ice-cream, cakes, cold food, etc. Food and beverage was followed by feed where its consumption is growing in cattle feed and pet food.

Being fragmented in nature, the global banana powder market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include Chiquita, Del Monte, Dole, Fyffes, Noboa.

Competitive Landscape:

Chiquita

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP)

Dole Food (NYSE:DOLE)

Fyffes

Noboa

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sauces-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cereal-bars-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com