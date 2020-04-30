Automotive Sensors Market Growing Rapidly with Share, Types, Applications of Manufacturers Forecast to 2027

The automotive sensors market accounted to US$ 8.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16.73 Bn by 2027.



APAC is considered to be the fastest growing economic region. The dominance of the region is majorly attributed to the presence of large numbers of Chinese automotive and sensors manufacturers. China is one of the prominent leaders in global electric vehicle development globally and ranks first in Asia Pacific region. Also, the country houses a number of automobile manufacturers, and in the current scenario, these Chinese automakers are making remarkable investments in order to procure advanced sensors.

The automotive sensors market is categorized on basis of various application such as advanced driver assistance systems, body electronics, infotainment, powertrain, safety systems, chassis and others. ADAS dominated the application segment and the ADAS segment is calculated to continue its dominance year on year till 2027. Increasing number of companies offering advanced driver assistance systems in the current automotive industry is fueling the procurement of semiconductor products associated with the ADAS such as technologically enriched sensors. Safety & security segment captured the second largest global market in 2018 and is followed by chassis segment.

Global Automotive Sensor Market – By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Chassis

Others

The major companies offering automotive Sensor market include ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Melexis, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Analog Devices, Inc., and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing connected cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward connected cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Automotive Sensors market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Automotive Sensors market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Automotive Sensors market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Automotive Sensors market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

