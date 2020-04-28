Automotive Power Management IC Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026

Complete study of the global Automotive Power Management IC market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Power Management IC industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Power Management IC production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Power Management IC market include _, Texas Instruments, Maxim, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Cypress, Dialog, Toshiba, ROHM, Renesas, Allegro MicroSystems, Richtek

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Power Management IC industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Power Management IC manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Power Management IC industry.

Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Segment By Type:

Discrete Type, Highly Integrated Type

Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Power Management IC industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Power Management IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Power Management IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Power Management IC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Power Management IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Power Management IC market?

TOC

1 Automotive Power Management IC Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Power Management IC Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Power Management IC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Discrete Type

1.2.2 Highly Integrated Type

1.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Power Management IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Power Management IC Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Power Management IC Industry

1.5.1.1 Automotive Power Management IC Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automotive Power Management IC Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Power Management IC Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Power Management IC Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Power Management IC Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Power Management IC Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Power Management IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Power Management IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Power Management IC Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Power Management IC Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Power Management IC as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Power Management IC Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Power Management IC Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Power Management IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Power Management IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Power Management IC by Application

4.1 Automotive Power Management IC Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Power Management IC Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Power Management IC Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Power Management IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Power Management IC Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Power Management IC by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Power Management IC by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC by Application 5 North America Automotive Power Management IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Management IC Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Automotive Power Management IC Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Power Management IC Business

10.1 Texas Instruments

10.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.1.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.2 Maxim

10.2.1 Maxim Corporation Information

10.2.2 Maxim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Maxim Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.2.5 Maxim Recent Development

10.3 STMicroelectronics

10.3.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.3.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.4 NXP Semiconductors

10.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.4.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.5 Cypress

10.5.1 Cypress Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cypress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Cypress Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Cypress Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.5.5 Cypress Recent Development

10.6 Dialog

10.6.1 Dialog Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dialog Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Dialog Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Dialog Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.6.5 Dialog Recent Development

10.7 Toshiba

10.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Toshiba Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Toshiba Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.8 ROHM

10.8.1 ROHM Corporation Information

10.8.2 ROHM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 ROHM Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ROHM Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.8.5 ROHM Recent Development

10.9 Renesas

10.9.1 Renesas Corporation Information

10.9.2 Renesas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Renesas Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Renesas Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.9.5 Renesas Recent Development

10.10 Allegro MicroSystems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Power Management IC Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Allegro MicroSystems Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Allegro MicroSystems Recent Development

10.11 Richtek

10.11.1 Richtek Corporation Information

10.11.2 Richtek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Richtek Automotive Power Management IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Richtek Automotive Power Management IC Products Offered

10.11.5 Richtek Recent Development 11 Automotive Power Management IC Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Power Management IC Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Power Management IC Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

