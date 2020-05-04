Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026

Complete study of the global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Lithium-ion Battery production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery market include , Panasonic (Japan), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), Johnson Matthey (UK), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), GS Yuasa International (Japan), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) (China), Camel Group (China), FIAMM Energy Technology (Japan), Blue Energy (Japan), Edison Power (Japan), ENAX (Japan), FDK (Japan), IHI (Japan), Litcel (Japan), Lithium Energy (Japan), Maxell Holdings (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), NEC (Japan), Power Supply Technorogy (Japan), Primearth EV Energy (Japan), PUES (Japan), Sekisui Chemical (Japan), TDK (Japan), Yuasa Battery Service (Japan), YUASA ELECTRIC (Japan) Automotive Lithium-ion Battery

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Lithium-ion Battery manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Lithium-ion Battery industry.

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment By Type:

Lithium Cobalt Oxide Type, Lithium Manganese Oxide Type, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Type, Lithium Iron Phosphate Type, Others Automotive Lithium-ion Battery

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lithium Cobalt Oxide Type

1.4.3 Lithium Manganese Oxide Type

1.4.4 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Type

1.4.5 Lithium Iron Phosphate Type

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Panasonic (Japan)

8.1.1 Panasonic (Japan) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Panasonic (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Panasonic (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Panasonic (Japan) Product Description

8.1.5 Panasonic (Japan) Recent Development

8.2 Continental (Germany)

8.2.1 Continental (Germany) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Continental (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Continental (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Continental (Germany) Product Description

8.2.5 Continental (Germany) Recent Development

8.3 Denso (Japan)

8.3.1 Denso (Japan) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Denso (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Denso (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Denso (Japan) Product Description

8.3.5 Denso (Japan) Recent Development

8.4 Johnson Matthey (UK)

8.4.1 Johnson Matthey (UK) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Johnson Matthey (UK) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Johnson Matthey (UK) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Johnson Matthey (UK) Product Description

8.4.5 Johnson Matthey (UK) Recent Development

8.5 Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

8.5.1 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Product Description

8.5.5 Murata Manufacturing (Japan) Recent Development

8.6 Hitachi (Japan)

8.6.1 Hitachi (Japan) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hitachi (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hitachi (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hitachi (Japan) Product Description

8.6.5 Hitachi (Japan) Recent Development

8.7 GS Yuasa International (Japan)

8.7.1 GS Yuasa International (Japan) Corporation Information

8.7.2 GS Yuasa International (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 GS Yuasa International (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 GS Yuasa International (Japan) Product Description

8.7.5 GS Yuasa International (Japan) Recent Development

8.8 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) (China)

8.8.1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) (China) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) (China) Product Description

8.8.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) (China) Recent Development

8.9 Camel Group (China)

8.9.1 Camel Group (China) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Camel Group (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Camel Group (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Camel Group (China) Product Description

8.9.5 Camel Group (China) Recent Development

8.10 FIAMM Energy Technology (Japan)

8.10.1 FIAMM Energy Technology (Japan) Corporation Information

8.10.2 FIAMM Energy Technology (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 FIAMM Energy Technology (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 FIAMM Energy Technology (Japan) Product Description

8.10.5 FIAMM Energy Technology (Japan) Recent Development

8.11 Blue Energy (Japan)

8.11.1 Blue Energy (Japan) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Blue Energy (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Blue Energy (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Blue Energy (Japan) Product Description

8.11.5 Blue Energy (Japan) Recent Development

8.12 Edison Power (Japan)

8.12.1 Edison Power (Japan) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Edison Power (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Edison Power (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Edison Power (Japan) Product Description

8.12.5 Edison Power (Japan) Recent Development

8.13 ENAX (Japan)

8.13.1 ENAX (Japan) Corporation Information

8.13.2 ENAX (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 ENAX (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 ENAX (Japan) Product Description

8.13.5 ENAX (Japan) Recent Development

8.14 FDK (Japan)

8.14.1 FDK (Japan) Corporation Information

8.14.2 FDK (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 FDK (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 FDK (Japan) Product Description

8.14.5 FDK (Japan) Recent Development

8.15 IHI (Japan)

8.15.1 IHI (Japan) Corporation Information

8.15.2 IHI (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 IHI (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 IHI (Japan) Product Description

8.15.5 IHI (Japan) Recent Development

8.16 Litcel (Japan)

8.16.1 Litcel (Japan) Corporation Information

8.16.2 Litcel (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Litcel (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Litcel (Japan) Product Description

8.16.5 Litcel (Japan) Recent Development

8.17 Lithium Energy (Japan)

8.17.1 Lithium Energy (Japan) Corporation Information

8.17.2 Lithium Energy (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Lithium Energy (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Lithium Energy (Japan) Product Description

8.17.5 Lithium Energy (Japan) Recent Development

8.18 Maxell Holdings (Japan)

8.18.1 Maxell Holdings (Japan) Corporation Information

8.18.2 Maxell Holdings (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Maxell Holdings (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Maxell Holdings (Japan) Product Description

8.18.5 Maxell Holdings (Japan) Recent Development

8.19 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

8.19.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

8.19.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Product Description

8.19.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Recent Development

8.20 NEC (Japan)

8.20.1 NEC (Japan) Corporation Information

8.20.2 NEC (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 NEC (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 NEC (Japan) Product Description

8.20.5 NEC (Japan) Recent Development

8.21 Power Supply Technorogy (Japan)

8.21.1 Power Supply Technorogy (Japan) Corporation Information

8.21.2 Power Supply Technorogy (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Power Supply Technorogy (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Power Supply Technorogy (Japan) Product Description

8.21.5 Power Supply Technorogy (Japan) Recent Development

8.22 Primearth EV Energy (Japan)

8.22.1 Primearth EV Energy (Japan) Corporation Information

8.22.2 Primearth EV Energy (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Primearth EV Energy (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Primearth EV Energy (Japan) Product Description

8.22.5 Primearth EV Energy (Japan) Recent Development

8.23 PUES (Japan)

8.23.1 PUES (Japan) Corporation Information

8.23.2 PUES (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 PUES (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 PUES (Japan) Product Description

8.23.5 PUES (Japan) Recent Development

8.24 Sekisui Chemical (Japan)

8.24.1 Sekisui Chemical (Japan) Corporation Information

8.24.2 Sekisui Chemical (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Sekisui Chemical (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Sekisui Chemical (Japan) Product Description

8.24.5 Sekisui Chemical (Japan) Recent Development

8.25 TDK (Japan)

8.25.1 TDK (Japan) Corporation Information

8.25.2 TDK (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 TDK (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 TDK (Japan) Product Description

8.25.5 TDK (Japan) Recent Development

8.26 Yuasa Battery Service (Japan)

8.26.1 Yuasa Battery Service (Japan) Corporation Information

8.26.2 Yuasa Battery Service (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Yuasa Battery Service (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Yuasa Battery Service (Japan) Product Description

8.26.5 Yuasa Battery Service (Japan) Recent Development

8.27 YUASA ELECTRIC (Japan)

8.27.1 YUASA ELECTRIC (Japan) Corporation Information

8.27.2 YUASA ELECTRIC (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 YUASA ELECTRIC (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 YUASA ELECTRIC (Japan) Product Description

8.27.5 YUASA ELECTRIC (Japan) Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Distributors

11.3 Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About us