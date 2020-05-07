Automotive License Plate Lamp Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2019-2029

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive License Plate Lamp Market: Introduction

The automotive license plate lamp is a small feature which is assembled to the rear and front sides of a vehicle that provides light to the license plate on rear and front sides. Automotive license plate lamp also provides enhanced aesthetics to the vehicle with white/ colored light output. Additionally, the automotive license plate lamp consists of signaling and lighting devices mounted on the rear and front sides. In some cases it is also mounted on the top of the automotive vehicle. The automotive license plate lamp not only provides light to the license plate it also aids in visibility of vehicle in the dark for a trailing vehicle when in motion or parking mode. The OEMs are providing the sealed and non-sealed concepts of automotive license plate lamp which provide protection against the external damage and all the internal parts are corrosion-resistant from the water. The various OEMs are manufacturing the standard model of the automotive license plate lamp so that it can be implemented across all the automotive vehicle. The automotive license plate lamp can be have single to multiple LED (Light Emitting Diode) or blub as the consumer preference. With use of the automotive license plate lamp, the visual appeal of the vehicle is improved at night.

Automotive License Plate Lamp Market: Dynamics

The increasing on road vehicle fleet is considered to enable installation of automotive number plates and subsequently the use of automotive license plate lamps. The various OEMs are replacing the halogen lights with LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights because of their energy-efficiency, and LED have longer life then the halogen or xenon lights. To reduce the production and maintenance cost the OEMs are using the LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights which probably affect the automotive license plate lamp market. As the change in consumer preferences the many manufacturers are providing the different color of automotive license plate lamp like blue, red, amber and green which likely to drive the demand for automotive license plate lamp in global market. The aftermarket of automotive license plate lamp is expected to grow as the huge owing fleet of the vehicle in the global market. The regulations on mandatory use of lamp light on the license plate of automotive vehicle has helped to drive the demand for automotive license plate lamp market globally. With the increase in demand for passenger vehicle in global market is expected to drive demand for the automotive license plate lamp market globally. The innovation of LED strips in luxury vehicle license plate lamp predicted to drive the demand for automotive license plate lamp market.

Automotive License Plate Lamp Market: Segments

The automotive license plate lamp market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, Product type, and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive license plate lamp can be segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle Mid-size Compact Luxury SUVs

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Trucks and Trailers Buses and Coaches



On the basis of product type, the automotive license plate lamp can be segmented as:

Bulb type

LED type (Light Emitting Diode)

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive license plate lamp can be segmented as:

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers )

Aftermarket

Automotive License Plate Lamp Market: Regional Outlook

North America automotive license plate lamp aftermarket is estimated to grow because of huge base of OEMs in the region and enormous owing passenger and commercial fleet in the region. The massive owing vehicle fleet in the Asia pacific expected to drive the demand for automotive license plate lamp in aftermarket of the region. The regulation on the mandatory lights on the license plates both rear and front sides likely to affect the automotive license plate lamp market globally. Japan also have the prominent share in automotive license plate lamp market because presence of large OEMs and technical advancement in automotive license plate lamp in the region.

Automotive License Plate Lamp Market: Key participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in automotive license plate lamp market are:

Key Players

Peterson Manufacturing Company

OSRAM GmbH

Gordon Equipments Limited (Durite)

PROPLAST Fahrzeugbeleuchtung GmbH

Tokai Denso

Tochigi Mitsuike

Ichikoh Industries

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

LED Autolamps Europe LLP

Lucidity Enterprise Co.

Automotive Lighting Italia S.P.A

Koito Manufacturing

