Automotive Iron Casting Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

Complete study of the global Automotive Iron Casting market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Iron Casting industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Iron Casting production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Iron Casting industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Iron Casting manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Iron Casting industry.

Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Segment By Type:

Cast Iron, Gray Iron, White Iron, Malleable Iron, Others Automotive Iron Casting

Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Iron Casting industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Iron Casting market include , Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Honeywell International (USA), Magna International (Canada), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Faurecia (France), Valeo Group (France), Toyota Industries (Japan), Schaeffler (Germany), Mahle (Germany), GKN (UK), Magneti Marelli (Italy), BorgWarner (USA), Tenneco (USA), Benteler Deutschland (Germany), Hitachi Metals (Japan), Furukawa Electric (Japan), Marmon Group (USA), Knorr-Bremse (Germany), Hyundai WIA (Korea), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA), Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China), ADVICS (Japan), Mando (Korea), Linamar (Canada), Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan), CIE Automotive (Spain) Automotive Iron Casting

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Iron Casting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?



Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Iron Casting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Iron Casting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Iron Casting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Iron Casting market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Iron Casting Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cast Iron

1.4.3 Gray Iron

1.4.4 White Iron

1.4.5 Malleable Iron

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Iron Casting Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Iron Casting Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Iron Casting Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Iron Casting Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Iron Casting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Iron Casting Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Iron Casting Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Iron Casting Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Iron Casting Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Iron Casting Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Iron Casting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Iron Casting Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Iron Casting Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Iron Casting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Iron Casting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Iron Casting Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Iron Casting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Iron Casting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Iron Casting Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Iron Casting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Iron Casting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Iron Casting Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Iron Casting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Iron Casting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Iron Casting Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Iron Casting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Iron Casting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Iron Casting Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Iron Casting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Iron Casting Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Iron Casting Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Iron Casting Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Iron Casting Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Iron Casting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Iron Casting Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Iron Casting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bosch (Germany)

8.1.1 Bosch (Germany) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bosch (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Bosch (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bosch (Germany) Product Description

8.1.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

8.2 Continental (Germany)

8.2.1 Continental (Germany) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Continental (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Continental (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Continental (Germany) Product Description

8.2.5 Continental (Germany) Recent Development

8.3 ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

8.3.1 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Corporation Information

8.3.2 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Product Description

8.3.5 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Recent Development

8.4 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

8.4.1 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Corporation Information

8.4.2 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Product Description

8.4.5 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Recent Development

8.5 Honeywell International (USA)

8.5.1 Honeywell International (USA) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Honeywell International (USA) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Honeywell International (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Honeywell International (USA) Product Description

8.5.5 Honeywell International (USA) Recent Development

8.6 Magna International (Canada)

8.6.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Magna International (Canada) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Magna International (Canada) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Magna International (Canada) Product Description

8.6.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

8.7 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

8.7.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan) Product Description

8.7.5 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

8.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)

8.8.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Product Description

8.8.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan) Recent Development

8.9 Faurecia (France)

8.9.1 Faurecia (France) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Faurecia (France) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Faurecia (France) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Faurecia (France) Product Description

8.9.5 Faurecia (France) Recent Development

8.10 Valeo Group (France)

8.10.1 Valeo Group (France) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Valeo Group (France) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Valeo Group (France) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Valeo Group (France) Product Description

8.10.5 Valeo Group (France) Recent Development

8.11 Toyota Industries (Japan)

8.11.1 Toyota Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Toyota Industries (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Toyota Industries (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Toyota Industries (Japan) Product Description

8.11.5 Toyota Industries (Japan) Recent Development

8.12 Schaeffler (Germany)

8.12.1 Schaeffler (Germany) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Schaeffler (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Schaeffler (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Schaeffler (Germany) Product Description

8.12.5 Schaeffler (Germany) Recent Development

8.13 Mahle (Germany)

8.13.1 Mahle (Germany) Corporation Information

8.13.2 Mahle (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Mahle (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Mahle (Germany) Product Description

8.13.5 Mahle (Germany) Recent Development

8.14 GKN (UK)

8.14.1 GKN (UK) Corporation Information

8.14.2 GKN (UK) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 GKN (UK) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 GKN (UK) Product Description

8.14.5 GKN (UK) Recent Development

8.15 Magneti Marelli (Italy)

8.15.1 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Corporation Information

8.15.2 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Product Description

8.15.5 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Recent Development

8.16 BorgWarner (USA)

8.16.1 BorgWarner (USA) Corporation Information

8.16.2 BorgWarner (USA) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 BorgWarner (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 BorgWarner (USA) Product Description

8.16.5 BorgWarner (USA) Recent Development

8.17 Tenneco (USA)

8.17.1 Tenneco (USA) Corporation Information

8.17.2 Tenneco (USA) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Tenneco (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Tenneco (USA) Product Description

8.17.5 Tenneco (USA) Recent Development

8.18 Benteler Deutschland (Germany)

8.18.1 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Corporation Information

8.18.2 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Product Description

8.18.5 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Recent Development

8.19 Hitachi Metals (Japan)

8.19.1 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Corporation Information

8.19.2 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Product Description

8.19.5 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Recent Development

8.20 Furukawa Electric (Japan)

8.20.1 Furukawa Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

8.20.2 Furukawa Electric (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Furukawa Electric (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Furukawa Electric (Japan) Product Description

8.20.5 Furukawa Electric (Japan) Recent Development

8.21 Marmon Group (USA)

8.21.1 Marmon Group (USA) Corporation Information

8.21.2 Marmon Group (USA) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Marmon Group (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Marmon Group (USA) Product Description

8.21.5 Marmon Group (USA) Recent Development

8.22 Knorr-Bremse (Germany)

8.22.1 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Corporation Information

8.22.2 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Product Description

8.22.5 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Recent Development

8.23 Hyundai WIA (Korea)

8.23.1 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Corporation Information

8.23.2 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Product Description

8.23.5 Hyundai WIA (Korea) Recent Development

8.24 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA)

8.24.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Corporation Information

8.24.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Product Description

8.24.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (USA) Recent Development

8.25 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)

8.25.1 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Corporation Information

8.25.2 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Product Description

8.25.5 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Recent Development

8.26 ADVICS (Japan)

8.26.1 ADVICS (Japan) Corporation Information

8.26.2 ADVICS (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 ADVICS (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 ADVICS (Japan) Product Description

8.26.5 ADVICS (Japan) Recent Development

8.27 Mando (Korea)

8.27.1 Mando (Korea) Corporation Information

8.27.2 Mando (Korea) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 Mando (Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Mando (Korea) Product Description

8.27.5 Mando (Korea) Recent Development

8.28 Linamar (Canada)

8.28.1 Linamar (Canada) Corporation Information

8.28.2 Linamar (Canada) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 Linamar (Canada) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Linamar (Canada) Product Description

8.28.5 Linamar (Canada) Recent Development

8.29 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan)

8.29.1 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Corporation Information

8.29.2 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.29.3 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Product Description

8.29.5 Nisshinbo Holdings (Japan) Recent Development

8.30 CIE Automotive (Spain)

8.30.1 CIE Automotive (Spain) Corporation Information

8.30.2 CIE Automotive (Spain) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.30.3 CIE Automotive (Spain) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 CIE Automotive (Spain) Product Description

8.30.5 CIE Automotive (Spain) Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Iron Casting Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Iron Casting Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Iron Casting Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Iron Casting Distributors

11.3 Automotive Iron Casting Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Iron Casting Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About us