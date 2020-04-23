Automotive Gear Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The report on Automotive Gear Market will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Leading Automotive Gear Market Players: American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Limited, Eaton Corporation, GKN plc, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co., Ltd., Linamar Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Gears have proven themselves as a key component in the automotive systems. Gears are found extensively in automotive steering systems, differential systems, and transmission systems. An automotive gear supports in giving an automobile, a smooth start to and permits the outer wheel to rotate faster than the inner wheel for the safer turns. The smooth gear shifting improves the driving experience. The growing demand for low-carbon-footprint technologies propels the growth of the automotive gear market.

The major factors driving the growth of the automotive gear market are the growing demand for automatic transmission, an increase in disposable incomes and vehicle-ownership, and demand for low-carbon-footprint technologies. Further, the highly durable and lightweight aluminum and composite gears are anticipated to offer significant opportunities for the automotive gear market to grow in the coming years.

The “Global Automotive Gear market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fifth wheel coupling industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive gear market with detailed market segmentation by material, gear type, application, and geography. The global automotive gear market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive gear market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive gear market is segmented on the basis of material, gear type, and application. Based on material, the market is segmented as Metallic and Non-Metallic. Based on gear type, the automotive gear market is divided into spur, helical, bevel, rack & pinion, and worm. On basis of application, the market is bifurcated into steering systems, transmission systems, differential systems, driveline system, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive gear market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive gear market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive gear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the automotive gear market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive gear market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive gear market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fifth wheel coupling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive gear market.

