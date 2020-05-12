Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast (2020-2025) by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025, the global automotive electronic control unit (ecu) market reached a value of nearly USD 40 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to reach USD 56.2 billion by 2025, growing a CAGR of 7% between 2020 and 2025.

The global automotive electronic control unit market is being driven by the increasing acceptance of advanced safety systems. The global market for automotive electronic control units has expanded, with an emphasis on emission control and fuel efficiency. Automotive manufacturers are now concentrating more on software upgrades that would boost fuel efficiency and the regulation of emissions. The electronic automotive control unit performs an integral role within the engine as well as improving its efficiency to allow the vehicle to run smoothly. Components such as powertrain system, engine control unit, engine management system, brake control module, and climate control systems are the main components of the automotive electronic control unit. These modules operate very effectively and relay the output of the engine to the electronic control unit.

The automotive electronic control unit market is growing in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing markets in China and Japan. The automotive electronic control unit market in China and Japan is being aided by the growing consumption and production of electric vehicles in the two countries. North America is also expected to be one of the leading regional markets for automotive electronic control unit. Due to several government regulations in the region positively influencing the demand for electric vehicles, the North America market for automotive electronic control unit is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

The rapid growth of the automobile industry and the expansion of the commercial vehicles segment has led to major players in the automotive electronic control unit market enhancing their portfolio to meet the rising demand from the commercial segment. In September 2018, Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) announced its expansion of electrified solutions including power electronics for commercial vehicles, with new manufacturing facilities planned in China and Poland. The company also launched its Generation 7 electronic controllers in September 2018 for commercial vehicles.

Market Analysis by Type:

Engine Control Unit

Brake Control Module

Suspension Control Module

Powertrain Control Module

Transmission Control Module

Telematics Control Unit

The automotive electronic control unit types included in the market are engine control unit, brake control module, suspension control module, powertrain control module, transmission control module, and telematics control unit, among others.

Market Analysis by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle are the major vehicle types available in the market.

Market Analysis by Technology:

Transmission Control System

Engine Management System

Anti-Lock Braking System

Climate Control System

Power Steering System

Airbag Restraint System

Body Control System

The automotive electronic control unit technology is segmented into transmission control system, engine management system, anti-lock braking system, power steering system, airbag restraint system, climate control system, and body control system.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The major regions in the market include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The automotive electrical control unit market is being driven by the increasing safety standards in the automotive market.

The growing demand for energy-efficient automobiles is driving the market growth further.

The rising awareness among consumers about environmental issues is also driving the market growth.

Advanced features like blind spot detection, as well as automatic emergency braking, at lower costs are expected to support the growth of the automotive electrical control unit market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the global automotive electronic control unit market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the type, vehicle type, technology, and regional markets of automotive electronic control unit.

A detailed analysis of the regional price trends of automotive electronic control unit for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods is also provided within the report.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corp (TYO: 6902)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

Continental AG (ETR: CON)

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Co.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

