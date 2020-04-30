Automotive Cyber Security Market Size, Industry Research, Report and Forecast, to 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global automotive cyber security market reached a value of nearly USD 1.6 billion in 2019. It is further expected to attain a value of USD 5.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.1%.

The global automotive cyber security market is propelled by the increasing safety concerns in the automotive sector. Regionally, North America is the most dominant market for automotive cyber security due to the increased demand for automobiles. Increasing investments as well as critical actions undertaken by local governments to address cyber-attacks on sectors like the automotive industry will also drive the market growth in the region. Due to changing consumer lifestyle and increasing purchasing power, along with rapid urbanisation in the region, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market for automotive cyber security. In Europe, another significant regional market for automotive cyber security, the involvement of major automotive manufacturers such as Porsche, Audi, Ford (NYSE: F), Opel, BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz in Germany aided the automotive cyber security industry growth in the region in 2018.

The increasing focus on enabling stricter cyber security rules is significantly supporting the growth of the automotive cyber security industry. In 2018, Siemens (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) and eight industry partners signed the first joint charter for greater cybersecurity at the Munich Security Conference. The Charter of Trust, initiated by Siemens, calls for binding rules and standards to build confidence in cybersecurity and advance digitalization further. With Automotive OEMs expanding their revenue streams to include connected automotive phones, the demand for cyber security in the automotive sector is witnessing a further boost.

Market Analysis by Security:

Endpoint Security Application Security Wireless Network Security

Based on security, the market is segmented into endpoint security, application security, and wireless network security.

Market Analysis by Application:

Telematics System Infotainment System Powertrain System Body Control & Comfort Control Communication System ADAS & Safety System

It finds its applications in telematics system, infotainment system, powertrain system, body control and comfort control, communication system, and ADAS and safety system.

Market Analysis by Form :

In-Vehicle External Cloud Service

Automotive cyber security is available in in-vehicle and external cloud service forms.

Market Analysis by Vehicle:

Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

It is further segmented on the basis of vehicle into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

Market Analysis by Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

The electric vehicle can be further segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East & Africa

The major regions in the market include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growth of the automotive cyber security market is being propelled by the strengthening of the guidelines by regulatory bodies regarding vehicle data protection. The rising number of cloud-based applications, along with technological advancements in the vehicles, is aiding the growth of the industry. The application security sector is projected to grow at a faster rate owing to the rising demand for luxury vehicles. The in-vehicle segment is expected to grow at a faster pace in developing regions like India due to the increasing demand for in-vehicle applications.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the global automotive cyber security market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the security, applications, forms, vehicles, electric vehicles, and regional markets of automotive cyber security.

The key players in the global automotive cyber security market include Harman International Industries, Inc, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Symantec Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Trillium Secure Inc., and Vector Informatik GmbH, among others. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions and investments, capacity expansions, and plant turn arounds.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Harman International Industries, Inc Continental AG (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) Robert Bosch GmbH DENSO CORPORATION (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) Trillium Secure Inc. Vector Informatik GmbH Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

