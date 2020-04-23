Automotive Control Panel Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

The automotive control panel is the electrical and displaying controls which are used for the operation of the vehicles. The advancements in the electronics and communications industry is heavily influencing the automotive industry in the current scenario. The automotive industry players are heavily investing in the advanced electronics to enhance the driving experience, which is thereby catalyzing the automotive control panel market. The developed region in the automotive control panel market is expected to lead due to the presence of prominent OEMs in this region, which is catalyzing the market growth.

Leading Automotive Control Panel Market Players: Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Faurecia S.A., Hyundai Mobis Co.,Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Valeo SA

The factors leading to the growth of the automotive control panel market are the rise in the demand for electric vehicles and implementation of fire safety norms. The increase in demand for advanced cabin comfort and convenience features in premium vehicles also aids in the growth of the automotive control panel market. Moreover, rising demand for interior styling, development of sunroof in cars, and development of joint ventures between major OEMs and domestic players are creating opportunities for the automotive control panel market.

The “Global Automotive Control Panel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive control panel market with detailed market segmentation by component, control panel type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive control panel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive control panel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive control panel market is segmented on the basis of component, control panel type, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as rotary switch, roof & door panel light, touch pad, driver monitoring camera, and others. On the basis of the control panel type the market is segmented into manual and touch screen. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger car and commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive control panel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive control panel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive control panel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive control panel market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive control panel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive control panel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive control panel in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive control panel market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Control Panel Market Landscape Automotive Control Panel Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Control Panel Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Control Panel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Component Automotive Control Panel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Control Switch Type Automotive Control Panel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Automotive Control Panel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Control Panel Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

