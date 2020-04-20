Automotive Communication Technology Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Automotive Communication Technology Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

Growing contribution of electronic systems in passenger car, government mandates and industry norms to reduce emission and improve the safety of vehicles, government initiative towards pollution reducing regulations, rising awareness about reducing carbon footprint are some of main driving factor for the growth of market.

Based on region Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market growing economies and government initiatives towards dependency on fossil fuels for public transport, growing population and industrialization are favoring factor for the regional dominance.

Emergence in growing demand for autonomous vehicle and rising demand to decrease dependency on fossil fuels are growing as opportunity for the market. Maintenance and trouble shooting for vehicle architecture and lack of skilled professionals are challenges for the growth of market.

The market application is dominated by Safety& ADAS the segment growth is attributed to factors like government mandates for safety norms in automotive industry are supporting the dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Robert Bosch, Texas Instruments (US), Broadcom (US) and NXP (Netherlands) among others.

