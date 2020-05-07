Automotive Camshaft Pushrod Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2029

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

Automotive Camshaft Pushrod Market: Introduction:

In an automotive engine, a camshaft pushrod is a metal tube which is designed to transfer the reciprocating motion of a valve lifter to the valve. If a camshaft is placed in the engine block, then a pushrod is required to transfer motion from the camshaft lobe to the valve. The automotive camshaft pushrod is made for specific applications and of a standard wall thickness, length, and end configuration. The automotive camshaft pushrod is also used to transfer the lubricating oil to the cylinder head through the valve lifter. The material of pushrods can differ depending upon its working conditions and power requirements.

Furthermore, an automotive camshaft pushrod system is generally installed in large diesel engines owing to its various advantages compared to overhead camshaft engines. Automotive camshaft pushrod can reduce the number of gears necessary to drive the camshaft in an engine, limit the maximum allowable acceleration, increases mass of moveable parts and reduces stiffness of the systems. The materials used in automotive camshaft pushrod incudes, high speed steel, alloy steel, low carbon steel, aluminum, titanium, etc. However, the increased load of pushrod on valve springs can limit the speed of a pushrod engine, while overhead camshaft engine can provide comparatively higher engine speed.

Automotive Camshaft Pushrod Market: Dynamics:

The automotive camshaft pushrods have various technical advantages when used in large diesel engines such as, low-end torque i.e. it can generate high torque at low rpm range in the engine. The pushrod engines are generally simple in design and compact in size. Furthermore, the automotive camshaft pushrod engines have comparatively lower cost than the other engines. These factors expected to lay a strong base for the growth of automotive camshaft pushrod market over the forecast period.

Additionally, the demand for high power and large diesel engines is increasing in end uses such as racing cars, recreational vehicles etc. Also, the manufacturers are focusing on using pushrods in V-8 and high speed engines, which is projected to be a significant driver of the automotive camshaft pushrod market over the forecast period.

However, the increased load of pushrod on valve springs can limit the speed of a pushrod engine, while overhead camshaft engine can provide higher engine speed. Also, the manufacturing standards set by National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) regarding the material and physical properties of pushrod is anticipated to be among the challenges for the growth of automotive camshaft pushrod market.

Automotive Camshaft Pushrod Market: Segmentation:

Automotive camshaft pushrod market can be segmented into material type, driving system, vehicle type, sales channel and region.

On the basis of material, global automotive camshaft pushrod market is segmented into:

High Speed Steel

Alloy Steel

Low Carbon Steel

Others (Aluminum, Titanium, etc.)

On the basis of driving system, global automotive camshaft pushrod market is segmented into:

Gear Driven Automotive Camshaft Pushrod

Chain Driven Automotive Camshaft Pushrod

On the basis of vehicle type, global automotive camshaft pushrod market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

On the basis of sales channel, global automotive camshaft pushrod market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Camshaft Pushrod Market: Regional Outlook:

North America region is estimated to have prominent growth in the automotive camshaft pushrod market owing to fast growing demand of the pushrod engines for racing cars in the region. The market of automotive camshaft pushrod in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to growing automotive industry in the region. Countries like, China, India, etc. are projected to register high demand for automotive camshaft pushrod owing to growing aftermarket sector in these countries.

Europe is expected to have promising growth in the automotive camshaft pushrod market, although there is high penetration of overhead camshaft engines in the region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region anticipated to register decent growth in the automotive camshaft pushrod market over the forecast period.

Automotive Camshaft Pushrod Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global automotive camshaft pushrod market are:

Manton Pushrods

USUI SUSIRA International Pvt. Ltd.

Star Fasteners

Smith Bros. Pushrods

OE Pushrods

COMP Cams®

Trend Performance

Trick Flow Specialties

Sullivan Products

Power Stroke Products

INGUN Prüfmittelbau GmbH

Specialty Auto Parts U.S.A., Inc.

The research report on Automotive Camshaft Pushrod presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive camshaft pushrod market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to automotive camshaft pushrod market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

