Automatic Labeling Machine Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2019 – 2029

An automatic labeling machine is considered to be one of the most integral parts of the packaging industry. From a consumer’s point of view, the quality of a packaged product is defined by the quality of labeling on the product. Automatic labeling machines are available in many different configurations that depend on the shape and material type of the product that is required to be labeled. Manufacturers offer efficient automatic labeling machines that ensure precision in the labeling process. These automatic labeling machines assure label quality and are flexible to be molded as per the ever-changing regulatory scenario. Manufacturers are striving to design automatic labeling machines that can offer compatibility with simple, low cost, automatic and semi-automatic applications to high speed and demanding, state-of-the-art labeling applications.

Automatic Labeling Machine Market: Drivers and Challenges

High quality labeling adhesives and changing consumer perceptions

One of the major factors driving the growth of global automatic labeling equipment market is the high quality labeling solution that maintains its high adhesive accuracy even when the label material and production speed vary. The high quality labeling solution for automatic labeling machines delivers maximum throughput by minimizing process downtime and waste, and ensuring high quality label pasting. Another factor propelling the growth of the automatic labeling machine market is the rising population density, along with the changes in consumer perceptions towards packaged goods.

High procurement and maintenance expenditure

A high initial expenditure is required for procuring automatic labeling machines. Some small-scale packaging and labeling companies cannot afford to procure automatic labeling machines due to the high initial investment and maintenance costs. These companies have to rely on manual and semi-manual labeling techniques. This factor is estimated to challenge the growth of the automatic labeling machine market on a global scale.

Automatic Labeling Machine Market: Segmentation

The Automatic Labeling Machine market has been segmented on the basis of type, industry, specialty and region.

With regards to type, the global automatic labeling machine market can be segmented into the following:

Wipe On

Front and Back

Print and Apply

Wrap Station

Stretch Sleeve Labelers

Shrink Sleeve Labelers

With respect to industry, the global automatic labeling machine market can be segmented into the following:

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Logistics, Couriers and Posts

Other Industries

With regards to specialty, the global automatic labeling machine market can be segmented into the following:

Multi-purpose Automatic Labeling Machines

Labeling Type-specific Machines

Material Type-specific Machines

Automatic Labeling Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers of automatic labeling machines are Inline Filling Systems; Labeling Systems, LLC; Harland Machine Systems Ltd.; Quadrel Labeling Systems; Weiler Labeling Systems, LLC; Label-Aire, Inc.; CTM Labeling Systems, Inc; Newman Labelling Systems Ltd; MPI Label Systems, Inc; and CVC Technologies Inc., among others.

Following are some key strategies and developments in the global Automatic Labeling Machine market:

Manufacturers are focused on manufacturing automatic labeling machines that ensure high quality adhesion and aesthetics. Packaging and labeling companies are investing to procure such automatic labeling machines in order to fulfill the high demand for aesthetically advanced packaged goods in the market.

Automatic labeling machine manufacturers are striving to expand their product portfolio in order to offer multiple automatic labeling machine options to their prospects. Other automatic labeling machine manufacturers are focused on upgrading their existing multi-purpose labeling solutions in order to attract clientele.

Automatic Labeling Machine Market: Regional overview

Currently, the automatic labeling machine market in North America holds the largest market share of the global automatic labeling machine market. This growth may be attributed to the ever-rising demand for high quality packaging in the regional market. The automatic labeling machine markets in Latin America and Asia Pacific are estimated to offer the most lucrative opportunities during the forecast period, owing to the booming growth in the food and beverages industry. The automatic labeling machine market in Western Europe holds the second largest share of the global automatic labeling machine market, followed by the automatic labeling machine market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region.