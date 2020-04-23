Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2019 | Business Boosting Strategies by Top Key Players America In Motion, Daifuku, E and K Automation, John Bean Technologies Corp

The automated guided vehicles or AGVs are driverless vehicles employed across industries for efficient movement of materials in a facility. AGVs can help boost productivity while reducing product damage and labor costs in factories. These are widely gaining popularity across manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities. Increasing investments by manufacturers and suppliers for the installation of AGVs is anticipated to create a favorable market landscape in the emerging economies.

Leading Automated Guided Vehicle Market Players: America In Motion, Daifuku Co., Ltd., E and K Automation GmbH, John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT), Kollmorgen Corporation, KUKA AG, Oceaneering International, Inc., Seegrid Corporation, SSI SCHAEFER, Toyota Industries Corporation

The automated guided vehicle market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the introduction of industry 4.0, coupled with the growing popularity of e-commerce. Besides, improved safety standards at workplaces plus the shift in demand from mass production to mass customization are further expected to push the market growth. However, increasing usage of mobile robots in retail and e-commerce industries may hamper the growth of the automated guided vehicle market during the forecast period. On the other hand, industrial growth in developing countries and huge intralogistics sector in Southeast Asia offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The “Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated guided vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, navigation technology, application, end user, and geography. The global automated guided vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated guided vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automated guided vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, navigation technology, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as tow vehicles, unit load carriers, forklift trucks, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, and others. By navigation technology, the market is segmented as laser guidance, magnetic guidance, optical tape guidance, inductive guidance, vision guidance, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as transportation, storage, distribution, assembly, packaging, and waste handling. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, food & beverages, logistics, retail, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated guided vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated guided vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automated guided vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates

affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automated guided vehicle market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automated guided vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automated guided vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automated guided vehicle in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automated guided vehicle market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automated Guided Vehicle Market Landscape Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Key Market Dynamics Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Global Market Analysis Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Navigation Technology Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – End User Automated Guided Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automated Guided Vehicle Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

