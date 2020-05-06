Automated Fare Collection Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automated Fare Collection Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the global automated fare collection market reached a value of almost USD 7.2 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain USD 15.2 billion in 2025.

The global automated fare collection market is being driven by the rising demand for solutions enabling congestion-free traffic. The automated fare collection is an advanced payment method designed for intelligent public transport systems, enabling commuters to choose from a variety of transportation means like railways, metro, buses, and taxi for travelling using tickets and pre-paid cards. It is a reliable and efficient payment method for public transport. The market for automated fare collection is witnessing a growth due to the increasing investment by governments to make the process of fare collection time and cost-efficient.

The rising digitisation of payment services is also supporting the market growth. In 2019, Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), a leading key player in the automated fare collection market, Cubic Corporation announced that its business division, named Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), has entered into an agreement with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to assimilate transit cards with Google Pay. This collaboration will enhance the payment method by making it fast and easy for travellers to pay for their journeys using mobile phones. It will also provide the full benefit of Google’s user experiences to the transit agencies using Cubic’s world-class revenue management systems to encourage ridership and increase convenience. This technology will open avenues for the further enhancement of the existing contactless payment technology available in cities like London, Miami, and New York.

Market Analysis by Application:

Rail and Transport Parking Theme Park Others

The automated fare collection market, on the basis of applications, is divided into rail and transport, parking, and theme park, among others.

Market Analysis by Service Type:

Consulting. System Implementation Training, Support & Maintenance Managed Services

On the basis of service type, the market is divided into consulting, system implementation, training, support, and maintenance, and managed services.

Market Analysis by Technology:

Near-Field Communication (NFC) Magnetic Stripes Others

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into near-field communication (NFC) and magnetic strips, among others.

Market Analysis by Industry:

Transportation and Logistics Government Media & Entertainment Retail Others

Based on industry, the market is divided into transportation and logistics, government, media and entertainment, and retail, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The global automated fare collection industry has its markets in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The increasing use of automated fare collection system in the transportation sector is driving the growth of the automated fare collection market. Commuters prefer a hassle-free and convenient payment method, which is being provided by automated fare collection, thus, further propelling the market growth. The rise in the customer base and low operating expenses are providing further impetus to the market. The automated fare collection system is catalyzed by the increasing opportunities for business expansion by location-based pricing, effective pricing, and cross-marketing between applications and services. The market is also being aided by the use of real-time payments, plastic money, and digital payment gateways, such as credit card, debit card, and Near Field Communication (NFC) payment methods. Better process management, financial fraud prevention, revenue generation, and superior system planning are enhancing the market for automated fare collection.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global automated fare collection market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the application, service type, technology, industry, and regional markets of automated fare collection.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Advanced Card Systems Limited Cubic Corporation(NYSE: CUB) LG CNS NXP Semiconductors N.V.(NASDAQ: NXPI) OMRON Corporation(OTCMKTS: OMRNY) SAMSUNG SDS America, Inc(KRX: 018260) Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH Thales Group(OTCMKTS: THLLY) LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION(TYO: 7213) Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

