Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trends by 2027 – AttackIQ, Qualys, Cymulate, Rapid7, SafeBreach, DXC Technology

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market is accounted for $93.94 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,683.07 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as demand for prioritizing security investments and complexity in managing vulnerabilities from various sources are driving the market. However, the highly crowded security industry is hampering the market.

Automated breach and attack simulation is utilized to have protected and secure systems in the PC frameworks. These arrangements pursue simple steps for installation and also require low cost for maintenance comparatively. This technology is conveyed from the cloud-based platforms for effective results. Breach and attack simulation offers security testing reliably to keep misfortune from the cyber attacks.

By application, configuration management segment is expected to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This management application implements the database of detailed elements of the organization which are used in the management of its IT services. It establishes an authentic repository of information about the IT components and provides an accurate configuration to enable quick decision making.

By geography, North America is probably going to have an immense interest during the forecast period owing to its advancements in terms of technologies and infrastructures. It considers cybersecurity as a significant component of administration departments’ Information Technology (IT) modernization efforts. The US is expected to witness growth, owing to the presence of several vendors that offer the best breach and attack simulation solutions.

Some of the key players in global automated breach and attack simulation market include AttackIQ, Qualys, Cymulate, Rapid7, SafeBreach, DXC Technology, XM Cyber, FireEye, Cronus Cyber Technologies, Skybox Security, Threatcare, Firemon, NopSec, and Mazebolt, Scythe.

Offerings Covered:

– Services

– Platforms/Tools

– Software

Applications Covered:

– Patch Management

– Threat Intelligence

– Configuration Management

– Team Assessment

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Managed Service Providers

– Enterprise

– Data-Centers

