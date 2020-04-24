Augmenting Demand for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During the Crisis Period of COVID-19 and Forecast to 2020

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) refers to an inherited disease that affects secretory glands of body such as lungs, pancreas, liver and intestines. This disease is most common in lungs. Cystic fibrosis leads to abnormal secretions that lead to mucus buildup which result in no proper working of an affected organ. Treatment of cystic fibrosis includes a physical therapy, which helps in loosening of mucus and use of medications and enzymes to fight against infections in an organ. Cystic fibrosis is caused due to mutation in gene that is required for protein cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR). CFTR regulates sweat, mucus and body secretions. On the basis of therapeutic products, cystic fibrosis therapeutics market can be segmented into enzymes, antibiotics and others.

North America dominates the global market for cystic fibrosis therapeutics due to large number of aging population and high technological awareness and advancement in the region. Asia, followed by the Europe, is expected to experience high growth rates in the next five years in global cystic fibrosis market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing cystic fibrosis markets in Asia. Some of the key driving forces for cystic fibrosis market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and increasing R&D investment.

Increasing prevalence of cystic fibrosis, rising awareness about cystic fibrosis therapy, technological advancement and high rate of R&D initiatives are some of the major factors that are driving cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. In addition, other factors such as increasing awareness and better healthcare facilities are driving the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. However, high cost involved in treatment, increase in complexity of disease are restraining the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. In addition, patent expiries from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth of cystic fibrosis therapeutics market.

Innovation of some new drug with better efficacy and results is expected to offer good opportunity for cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. In addition, emerging markets hold a great potential for growth of cystic fibrosis therapeutics market due to their large population base and growing economy. Some of the major trends that have been observed in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market include introduction of various medications in antibiotics segment. In addition, companies are involved in R&D of novel products for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Some of the major companies that have been involved in cystic fibrosis therapeutics market are ,

Novartis International AG

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Genentech, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Pharmaxis Ltd.

