Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2025

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Overview:

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025 and expected to reach US$ 130.01 Bn in 2025 from US$ 5.83 Bn in 2016.

Since past decade, computer technology has been diversified into many innovative verticals. This has changed the way of thinking, interacting and decision making of every individual. The recent advancements such as IoT, cloud computing, 3D printing, automation, advanced communication systems, artificial intelligence, Big Data, AR and VR and many others are the driving factors influencing the change in dynamics from living to running a business. AR technology blends the virtual and real world objects, with AR users will be able to interact with virtual object and also will be able to distinguish between the real and virtual contents. AR has found more success within short period of time, this technology has been more adopted in consumer sector and is expected to surpass the VR market in near future. In 90`s, VR was trending technology which many companies tried and could not make the best use of it. Nitendo was one of the notable devices early 90`s which could not sustain in market even for a year. VR technology will allow users to experience set of objects virtually and users will not be able to make difference between the virtual and real objects at any instant. VR is usually achieved by the wearing of a VR helmet or goggles but will not be able to view both virtual and real content simultaneously. The South America augmented reality and virtual reality market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 34.2% in the coming years.

Growing scope of application for AR and VR across different industry vertical

AR and VR were in the talks of investments in 2015, giant companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, Google and others having invested in this market are skeptical of the outcome till today. The slow growth in the adoption of this technology clearly shows 2016 offers huge opportunity for this market to grow further. The new interface of communication offered by AR and VR technology will overtake the markets of existing interfaces in activities such as shopping, education, browsing internet, live shows and many others. Higher adoption rate is found in regions such as North America, Europe and followed by APAC and others. The early adopting industries include healthcare, defense, designing or architecture, logistics, manufacturing, and services. Some of the key opportunities include. One of the future driving applications is labor training.

AR is expected to play a vital role in training and developments of new recruits, it renders more flexibility to understand the operations of machineries, systems and other utilities. Thus, the growing scope of application of AR and VR application across different industry vertical is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the augmented reality and virtual reality market players in the coming years.

Company Profiles

DAQRI, LLC

Augmented Pixels Inc.

EON Reality, Inc

Innovega, Inc.

Catchoom

Laster Technologies

Layar B.V.

Total Immersion

Vuzix Corporation

Zugara, Inc.

Marxent Labs LLC

Blippar

Oculus VR, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

The Market Research Report of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality covers all the organizational profiles of the real players and brands.

This worldwide Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market research report is an expert and clear report focusing on essential and additional drivers, parts of the overall industry, driving sections and geological surveys. The analysis and estimation of significant industry patterns, market size and shares are referred to in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report.

TOC points of the market report:

Market size & stocks

Market trends and dynamics

Market drivers and opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in the industry

Marketing channel development trend

Market positioning

Pricing strategy

Brand strategy

Target client

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2025.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

