Atrial Fibrillation Market Global Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players and Growth by 2027

Atrial fibrillation also referred to as AFib or AF is a medical condition that causes irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) and which can further lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. In this condition, the upper chambers of the heart (known as atria) beat irregularly and thus cannot pump blood through its chambers. Driving factors such as increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation are expected to boost the market growth over the years. Moreover, development opportunities in emerging countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The Atrial fibrillation market was valued at US$ 6,446.08 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 18,085.96 million by 2027.

Leading companies operating in the atrial fibrillation market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, AtriCure, Inc, Biosense Webster, Inc., BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, CardioFocus, Abbott, Sanofi, Biotronik, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Atrial Fibrillation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Atrial Fibrillation market in these regions.

The global Atrial Fibrillation Market, based on the treatment type, is segmented into non-pharmacological, and pharmacological. In 2019, the non-pharmacological accounted for the largest market share in the global atrial fibrillation market by treatment type owing to common use of surgical devices for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Moreover, medications to treat atrial fibrillation are not always successful and hence non-pharmacological techniques are widely adopted. Thus, owing to these benefits and their wide acceptance of non-pharmacological techniques the non-pharmacological held the largest share in the market. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories

The reports cover key developments in the Atrial Fibrillation Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Atrial Fibrillation Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Atrial Fibrillation in the global market.

