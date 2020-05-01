ATM Services Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Statistics, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global ATM Services Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global ATM services market stood at a value of around USD 20.9 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain a value of USD 30 billion by 2025.

The Asia Pacific is the leading market in the global ATM services market driven by the emerging economies within the region. Till 2020, the region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, accounting for about 10.6% of the market. In the emerging economies, such as China and India, the increased deployment of ATMs due to the growing adoption of technology is resulting in the rapid growth of the market. On the other hand, in the mature markets such as the US and Europe, the high growth of self-service ATMs is driving the growth of the industry in the region.

The various options like cash deposit, cash withdrawal, internet banking, and others are attracting consumers to use ATM service due to its time-efficient and convenient nature. In January 2017, Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq: CATM), a key player in the industry, completed its previously announced acquisition of DirectCash Payments Inc., a leading global ATM services provider with primary operations in Australia, Canada, and the UK. The acquisition of DCPayments will add approximately 25,000 ATMs to Cardtronics’ global portfolio, which now totals around 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, thus, aiding the customers in ATM services market globally.

The ever-changing, digital-first customer behaviours are further compelling the financial institutions around the world to innovate their self-service channels to enhance their security services. In October 2019, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company for the banking industry and the key player in the global ATM services market, launched Vision SaaS, which is the industry-leading NCR self-service device management solution. With this move, the company will be able to provide banks or credit unions full visibility and control over their ATM channel, providing improved security and better consumer experience, thus, aiding the global ATM services industry.

Market Breakup by Types:

Onsite ATMs Offsite ATMs Worksite ATMs Mobile ATMs

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into onsite ATMs, offsite ATMs, worksite ATMs, and mobile ATMs.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Withdrawals Transfers Deposits Others

Based on application, the industry can be divided into withdrawals, transfers, and deposits, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global ATM services market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing demand for convenient, efficient, and time-saving services is driving the growth of the global ATM services market. The rising disposable incomes and increased smartphone and internet penetration, particularly in emerging economies, are providing further impetus to the market growth. With the growing technological developments, including card-less transaction and self-service ATM machines, coupled with rising consumer awareness, the industry is witnessing a further growth. With the availability of improved banking services, along with the rising consumer interest in online shopping, the market is experiencing a positive growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global ATM services market and global ATM industry for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional markets for ATM services. It also provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATM) Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Payment Alliance International Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

