Atherectomy Devices Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Atherectomy is a surgical procedure which is performed to remove atherosclerotic plaque from diseased arteries, without affecting the rest vessel wall. Atherectomy devices are effectively used in the treatment of coronary and peripheral arterial diseases. Atherosclerotic plaques are localized in either coronary or peripheral arterial vasculature and have different characteristics depending on the texture of the plaque. These devices are differently designed to either cut, shave, sand or vaporize plaques, depending on their characteristics.

The growth of the global atherectomy devices market can be attributed to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and increase in research activities in the field of atherectomy across the world. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure and rising prevalence of peripheral artery diseases (PAD) are likely to add novel opportunities for the global atherectomy devices market over the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Cardinal Health

4. Medtronic

5. TERUMO CORPORATION

6. C. R. Bard, Inc.

7. Minnetronix, Inc.

8. Avinger

9. Straub Medical AG.

10. Biomerics

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into rotational atherectomy systems, directional atherectomy systems, orbital atherectomy systems, photo-ablative (laser) atherectomy systems and support devices. By application the market is classified as Cardiovascular Applications, Peripheral Vascular Applications and Neurovascular Applications. Based on end user, the atherectomy devices market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and research laboratories & academic institutes.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Atherectomy Devices Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Atherectomy Devices Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Atherectomy Devices in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Atherectomy Devices market.

The Atherectomy Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

