Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Wood Vinegar Market – Analysis on Current Trends 2026

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Wood Vinegar market.

Key Segments Covered

By End-use

By Production Method

Region

On the basis of end-use, the wood vinegar market is segmented into agriculture, food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics market. Furthermore, agriculture segment, is sub-segmented into pesticides, fertilizers, bactericides, and others and food and beverages sub-segmented into mat and seafood, sauces, dairy products, snacks, and others. The agriculture segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to its several applications where it is used as a natural plant-derived pesticide, herbicide, plant growth promoter, fungal growth enhancer, and in several other applications. On other side, among food and beverage segment, meat and seafood sub-segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 60.1% in 2017 end. The dairy products sub-segment is expected to register high growth rate during forecast period. On the basis of production method, the wood vinegar market can be segmented into rapid pyrolysis, intermediate pyrolysis, and slow pyrolysis. Among, production method segment, slow pyrolysis segment is expected to be valued at approximately US$ 48.2% by the end of 2025.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights wood vinegar demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the wood vinegar, including the end use of wood vinegar in different industries. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global wood vinegar market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are wood vinegar’ key players of the global wood vinegar market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the wood vinegar space. Key players in the global wood vinegar market includes Dongying Runyi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Kerry Group PLC, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Agribolics Technology Sdn Bhd, VerdiLife LLC., Red Arrow International LLC, B&G Foods, Inc., Baumer Foods, Inc., TAGROW CO., LTD., and New Life Wood Vinegar.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global wood vinegar market.

