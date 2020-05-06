Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Water Pump Market – Analysis on Current Trends 2028

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Water Pump market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Water Pump market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Water Pump market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Water Pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Water Pump market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Water Pump Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global Water Pump market by segmenting it in terms pump type and end use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for Water Pump in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual pumps across various end-users for all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global Water Pump market. Key players profiled in the Water Pump market include Flowserve Corporation, Wilo SE, ITT Inc., Grundfos Holding A/S, Sulzer, KSB Inc, Ebara Corporation, Xylem Inc., Weir Group PLC., Alfa Laval, Colfax Corporation, and Danfoss A/S. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of Water Pump for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of Water Pump has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on pump types, and end use segment. Market size and forecast for each pump type and end use have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Water Pump Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in the water pump and various end user industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, Europump , pumps.org, Hydraulic Institute (HI), International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA), International Pump Associations , Submersible Wastewater Pump Association.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global Water Pump market as:

Water Pump Market: Pump Type Analysis

Centrifugal Pump

Reciprocating Pump

Rotary Pump

Others

Water Pump Market: End user Analysis

Oil & Gas and Refining

Chemical

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

General Industry

Water Pump Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



