Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Value of Fish Protein Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2069 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Fish Protein market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Fish Protein market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The global fish Protein market is growing rapidly with increasing number of players focusing on new product development. Some of the key players of global fish protein market are Omega Protein Corporation, Mukka Sea Food Industries, Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd, Bio Phoenix Formulations, Apelsa Guadalajara, S.A. de C.V., Advance International, Inc., Nutrifish, Peterlabs Holdings Barhad, Siam Industries International, and others. The major players are focusing on strategic business development through business venture for development in Fish Protein market.

Increased demand for protein globally is driven by socio-economic changes such as rising incomes, increased urbanization, and aging population. Fish Protein’s nutritional standards have shown positive long term demands, with worldwide increases in the average of global nutrition and protein supply. China, USA, India, Japan, Ireland are the fastest growing economies having more requirements for protein. World’s growing population becoming “Nutrition Conscious”, especially Asian countries are fastest growing economies nowadays, people becoming health conscious day by day and these countries required the highest amount of protein products. Vegan protein and protein sourced from other sources cannot fulfill the complete nutritional requirements of the human body, they contain a high amount of saturated fats and calories as compared to fish protein. Developed regions are more aware of fish protein products and developing regions are tend to adopt culture from developed regions. Fish Protein is the best solution to fulfill people’s nutritional requirements through natural resources.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

