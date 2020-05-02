Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Specialty Resins Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Specialty Resins market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Specialty Resins market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Specialty Resins market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Specialty Resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Specialty Resins market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global specialty resins market by segmenting it in terms of resin, end-use, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for specialty resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual end-user segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global specialty resins market. Key players profiled in the report are DowDuPont, BASF SE, Emerald Performance Materials, Arkema, Huntsman International LLC, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Royal DSM, Aldex Chemical Company Limited, Radiant Color NV, International Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Purolite, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Thermax Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global specialty resins market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global specialty resins market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each resin type and end-user segment have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Specialty Resins Market – Resin Type Analysis

Vinyl

Epoxy

Polyamides

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Others

Global Specialty Resins Market – End-user Analysis

Building & Construction

Automotive

Water Treatment

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Others

Global Specialty Resins Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-users that use specialty resins

The report also includes major production sites of specialty resins in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors responsible to build the roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the specialty resins market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global specialty resins market between 2017 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market in order to understand competition level

Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Specialty Resins market: