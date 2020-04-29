Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

The global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Dell Inc., (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, CommVault Systems, Inc., Barracuda Network Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC), Symantec Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NetApp, Inc., and Quantum Corporation.
The purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: GlobalPurpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market
By System
- Open
- Mainframe
By Component
- Product Type
- Virtual Appliance
- Physical Appliance
- Software
- Professional Services
- Installation and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)
- Telecom and IT
- Government
- Healthcare
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Travel and Hospitality
- Energy and Utility
- Others (Retail, Media and Entertainment etc.)
Each market player encompassed in the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
