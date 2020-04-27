Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Profenofos Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

A recent market study on the global Profenofos market reveals that the global Profenofos market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Profenofos market is discussed in the presented study.

the demand for various aids that would boost the global agricultural productivity. Thus, there is increase in demand for insecticides in order to minimize the damage caused by various pests. Profenofos is used by the farmers in order to protect their crops from insects that cause severe damage to the cultivated crop. Thus, growing requirement to increase agricultural productivity is expected to boost the overall demand for profenofos market. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has listed profenofos as highly toxic for bees, humans and other wildlife. In addition, various studies on the genotoxic effect have showed the harmful effect of the pesticides such as profenols on marine life as well. Profenofos is known to affect the DNA of various living species that come in contact with the insecticide. Thus, high level of toxicity is expected to hamper the overall growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest producer of profenofos in the global market. The presence of many manufacturer having small scale production capacities is further expected to boost the production in this region. Developing countries such as India and Bangladesh are expected to be the consumer of the market. Dependency on agricultural for livelihood in the developing countries is expected to boost the demand for profenofos in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe as far as demand of profenofos is considered. The demand for profenofos in North America is expected to remain low owing to the presence of stringent regulations that prevent the use of organophosphate based insecticides.

Acme Organics Pvt. Ltd., Fulon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Hualong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Co., Ltd., National Company for Agrochemicals Production (Agrochem) and Sunking Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. are some of the participants of the profenofos market. The companyÃ¢â¬â¢s are mainly focused towards developing high quality products that would have its effect on specific pest. Thus, companies are more focused towards developing eco-friendly products that are naturally manufactured. The companies are also involved in researching various formulations that is highly effective in protecting crops from a range of pests and diseases.

