Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Perfume Ingredient Chemicals Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2029

COVID-19 Impact on Perfume Ingredient Chemicals Market

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Perfume Ingredient Chemicals market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Perfume Ingredient Chemicals market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

While talking to our expert analysts, the officials of prominent companies shared the following views about the global perfume ingredient chemicals market.

“Decrease in natural vegetation is lowering the supply of natural fragrance ingredients for manufacturers in the industry. The limited availability of natural fragrance ingredients is leading to their lower concentration in formulations to prepare fragrances. Unfortunately, these days, around 95% of raw materials used to produce fragrances are synthetic and merely 5% are of natural origin.”

Technical Manager of a leading fragrance manufacturing company

“As emerging markets continue to witness economic growth, there will be a continuous rise in the global demand for fragrances. The main driver of this projected growth is the growing cosmetics and toiletries industry in the Asia Pacific market.”

Sales Manager of a prominent chemical company

Rising consumer awareness regarding natural/herbal fragrances is expected to foster the growth of the global market for perfume ingredient chemicals

An ever increasing global population, rapid urbanisation, a growing pharmaceutical sector, and the rising geriatric population are some of the significant factors that are influencing a steady shift in consumer preferences. Another major factor that is responsible for the unprecedented growth of the perfume ingredient chemicals market is a rising saturation in the industries that deal with products such as soaps, detergents, cosmetics, and personal care products.

Natural and organic cosmetic products are in great demand across the globe. There is no other alternative for natural ingredients. This is the reason why when launching any new cosmetic product that contains natural ingredients, manufacturers first make sure to label the product as not being harmful to the environment along with the fact that its efficacy would remain intact. This is one of the main reasons why natural fragrances are being preferred by the people. In the sub-Saharan Africa region there is a huge demand for fragrance cosmetics from the young population. Another reason behind the growth of the global perfume ingredient chemicals market is rising economic growth, increasing per capita income and specific focus of various MEA countries towards the retail sector.

With more than 50% revenue share, synthetic aroma chemicals expected to dominate the global market for perfume ingredient chemicals

In terms of value, the synthetic aroma chemicals product type segment is expected to gain 110 BPS in 2027 as compared to 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period. Perfume ingredient chemicals are complex combinations of synthetic and/or natural substances that are added to products to give them a distinctive scent. A shift towards synthetic aroma chemicals is being observed owing to their cost efficiency and ease of extraction. Synthetic aroma chemicals is projected to be the most attractive product type during the forecast period with a market attractiveness index of 5.0.

