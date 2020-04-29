Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Landfill Gas Market to See Incredible Growth During 2017 to 2026

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Landfill Gas market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Landfill Gas market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Landfill Gas market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Landfill Gas market.

As per the report, the Landfill Gas market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Landfill Gas market are highlighted in the report. Although the Landfill Gas market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Landfill Gas market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Landfill Gas market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Landfill Gas market

Segmentation of the Landfill Gas Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Landfill Gas is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Landfill Gas market.

Competition Tracking

Leading producers of landfill gas have been profiled in this report, which include Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd., Vectren Corporation, Granite Acquisition, Inc., Aria Energy Corp, Kohler Co., Inc., SUEZ SA Pennon Group Plc., Veolia Environment S.A, Covanta Holding Corporation, and Waste Management, Inc. These companies are pegged to remain active in expansion of the global landfill gas market through 2026. Municipal solid waste will be viewed lucrative for production of landfill gas. Nevertheless, ecological imprint of methane and other greenhouse gases present in landfill gas will continue to challenge market players in extending their production capabilities.

Important questions pertaining to the Landfill Gas market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Landfill Gas market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Landfill Gas market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Landfill Gas market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Landfill Gas market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

