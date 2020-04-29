Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Ion Exchange Resins Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global Ion Exchange Resins Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Ion Exchange Resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Ion Exchange Resins market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Ion Exchange Resins market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Ion Exchange Resins market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Ion Exchange Resins market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Ion Exchange Resins market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Ion Exchange Resins market

Segmentation Analysis of the Ion Exchange Resins Market

The Ion Exchange Resins market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Ion Exchange Resins market report evaluates how the Ion Exchange Resins is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Ion Exchange Resins market in different regions including:

Growing consumption of ion exchange resins, especially in some of the African countries, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In terms of value, the MEA ion exchange resins market will expand at a CAGR of 5.9%. The region was estimated to be valued beyond US$ 90 Mn by the end of 2016 and it is expected to touch more than US$ 150 Mn by the end of the forecast period. This region will also create a robust incremental dollar opportunity within the period of assessment. MEA, Eastern Europe and Latin America are expected to grow at considerable CAGRs and can be called as emerging regions in the ion exchange resins market over the forecast period. Rest of MEA countries such as Turkey, Israel, and North African countries are expected to drive growth in the consumption of ion exchange resins in the region during the forecast period. Ion exchange resins market in the Rest of MEA was expected to account for a market value share of more than 50% in the overall MEA ion exchange resins market by 2016, and is expected to gain more than 300 BPS by the end of the assessment period. The value of the market is likely to cross US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2026. GCC is expected to be the moderately attractive region. South Africa is projected to be a relatively less attractive country on the basis of market share and CAGR. In terms of value, the ion exchange resins market in South Africa is expected to register a relatively low CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period. Segment analysis of the MEA Ion Exchange Resins Market

Cation exchange resins segment in the MEA ion exchange resins market was estimated to account for an approximate market value share of 58% by the end of 2016, and is expected to lose more than 90 BPS by the end of 2026. The segment is expected to be valued at US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2026.

Others segment in the MEA ion exchange resins market is anticipated to expand at a relatively low CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Anion exchange resins segment in the MEA ion exchange resins market was anticipated to be worth more than US$ 32 Mn in 2016. The market share is likely to soar by the end of the projected period.

The power generation segment is expected to accumulate more than 130 BPS by the end of the assessed period. The domestic and wastewater treatment segment is expected to record a healthy CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value by the end of 2026.

Questions Related to the Ion Exchange Resins Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Ion Exchange Resins market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Ion Exchange Resins market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

