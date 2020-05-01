Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Inkjet Colorants Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2028

Global Inkjet Colorants Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Inkjet Colorants market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Inkjet Colorants market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Inkjet Colorants market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Inkjet Colorants market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Inkjet Colorants market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Inkjet Colorants market during the assessment period.

Inkjet Colorants Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Inkjet Colorants market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Inkjet Colorants market. The Inkjet Colorants market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

segmented as follows:

Inkjet Colorants Market, by Product

Pigments

Dyes

Inkjet Colorants Market, by End-use

Industrial

Commercial

Inkjet Colorants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Inkjet colorants can be defined as pigments and dyes used as raw materials in the manufacture of inkjet inks. Inkjet colorants are available in different forms such as organic pigments, inorganic pigments, high performance pigments, and synthetic pigments.

In terms of product, the pigments segment dominates the inkjet colorants market. Pigments are a preferred type of inkjet colorants, as they can be used on a wide range of substrates such as metals, plastics, and paper.

Based on end-use, the industrial segment dominates the market, as a large volume of end-products are manufactured in the segment. This large volume of manufacturing also consumes a higher quantity of inkjet inks and inkjet colorants.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of inkjet colorants due to the vast amount of manufacturing that takes place in the region

Inkjet colorants is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as Cabot Corporation and DIC Corporation, accounting for significant share

The global inkjet colorants market is likely to expand at a moderate pace, primarily due to the adoption of the inkjet printing technology in various industries such as paper, medicine, and electronics

