Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – India Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Electric

Gasoline

By Seating Capacity

Small (2Ã¢â¬â4 Seater)

Medium (6Ã¢â¬â8 Seater)

Large (10+ Seater)

By Application

Golf Courses

Airports

Hotel & Resorts

Railways

Housing Projects

PSUs

Others

Research methodology

To deduce the market size the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as application-wise split and market split by product type and seating capacity, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the golf cart market in India.

The report begins with sizing the base year in terms of value (INR Crore) and volume (Units). This forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, data is triangulated via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, imports & exports and other dynamics of the India golf cart market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has conducted factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, the report not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities across the India golf cart market.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the India golf cart market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the golf cart market in India. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the India golf cart market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the golf cart market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the golf cart market in India. Furthermore, company share analysis of key market participants has been included to provide a brief overview of existing market potential.

