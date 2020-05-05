Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Diapers Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2028

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Diapers market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Diapers market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Diapers market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study. According to the report, the Diapers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Diapers market landscape amidst the global pandemic. Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3135?source=atm Reasons to Trust Our Business Insights Proven track record of delivering high-quality and insightful market studies

The report segregates the global diaper market on the basis of type, gender, age, and geography, and branches these further according to their sub-segments. A comprehensive analysis of the global diaper market is enabled by the use of industry-recognized databases and research tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, underpinned by sound primary and secondary research.

Overview

According to the findings of the report, the global diaper market is poised to be worth US$63.2 billion by 2017. There are a myriad of demographic as well as consumer-behavior-related factors actively at play in the diaper market – these create a fertile ground for the growth of the market.

The report notes that the expansion of the global diapers market is hinged on falling infant mortality rates, working mothers seeking convenience, and a notable rise in the geriatric population. While the advent and adoption of adult diapers has caused the market dynamics to shift, this has in no way challenged the supreme position held by baby diapers worldwide.

The baby diapers segment within the diapers market can be further sub-segmented into: disposable diapers, cloth diapers, swim pants, and training nappies. As of 2010, disposable diapers were the premier segment and will continue to stay firmly at the forefront of growth over the report’s forecast period. Biodegradable disposable diapers are emerging as a strong contender in the diapers market, as both consumers and environmental regulatory agencies are in favor of them. Disposable diapers of other varieties-super-absorbent, ultra-absorbent, and regular disposable diapers-will also see reasonable growth.

The report studies both baby diapers and adult diapers markets. While the former has an undisputedly large share in the global diapers market, the latter is inching toward becoming a massive market in itself. The rise of the adult diapers segment can be ascribed to the product’s use in healthcare facilities and by geriatric individuals suffering from incontinence and or those confined to the bed due to health issues. Latin America constituted the largest market for adult diapers in the world and will likely remain the leader through the report’s forecast period.

The report also analyzes and forecasts other regional markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe leads the pack with a share of more than one third of the global diapers market. A fifth of the market is held by North America, where the penetration of diapers is close to 100%, creating a roadblock for any evident growth. Western Europe suffers the same problem.

Companies mentioned in the global baby diapers market

The report on the global diapers market analyzes the financial performance, product portfolio, business developments and growth strategies of the following companies: Hengan, Kimberly and Clark, Procter & Gamble, and Kao Corporation.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report