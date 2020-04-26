Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Analgesics Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2027

Analysis Report on Analgesics Market

A report on global Analgesics market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Analgesics Market.

Some key points of Analgesics Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Analgesics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Analgesics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Analgesics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Analgesics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Analgesics market segment by manufacturers include

manufacturers to increase their market footprints by undergoing collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions with local analgesics drug manufacturers, e.g., Purdue Pharma L.P. and Mundipharma International extended their opioid product portfolio in China in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

In terms of revenue share, Canada, Germany and France stand at the third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the analgesics market. By region, Western Europe is expected to be the second large analgesics market due to high penetration of analgesics for pain management. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest CAGR of 8.0% (2018-2028) owing to increasing adoption of advanced pain care drugs, government initiatives to spread awareness and various welfare schemes. Less availability and affordability of high efficacy drugs, such as opioid analgesics, is expected to hamper the growth of analgesics market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative analgesics market due to low adoption of pain management medications. Latin America is experiencing a steady growth, but is expected to be less lucrative analgesics market due to undertreatment of pain.

Key Insights

Favourable reimbursement scenario in North America and Western Europe for pain management, particularly for patients with cancer pain and inpatient pain, is expected to drive the growth of the analgesics market in the regions over the forecast period.

The North America analgesics market size is expected to represent a high incremental opportunity of US$ 1,476.5 in 2018 over 2017

Various non-opioid analgesics to treat moderate to chronic pain are under the development phase due to increased abusive consumption of opioid drugs for non-medical purpose

Various manufacturers are developing opioids with abuse deterrence properties to reduce the abusive consumption of opioids for non-medical purpose, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the analgesics market.

Asia Pacific is expected to the fast-growing analgesics market due to growing pain treatment seeking rate.

Various analgesics manufacturers are focusing on to expand their market footprints by undergoing collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships with local analgesics manufacturers, e.g., Grunenthal and Mundipharma have entered into a license and distribution agreement, under which Mundipharma will promote and distribute Grunenthal’s tramal (tramadol) in China from May 1, 2018.

Factors and Trends Impacting the Growth of the Market

The number of cancer cases is increasing and so is the prevalence of cancer pain, which is expected to drive the demand for analgesics over the forecast period.

During 1999–2015, abusive consumption of opioid analgesics for non-medical purpose resulted in more than 183,000 deaths in the U.S.

Various opioid manufacturing companies withdrew their products and stopped the promotion of opioids, e.g. Endo International plc voluntarily stopped promoting opioid products to the U.S. healthcare professionals and eliminated the company’s entire U.S. pain product sales force. Endo also voluntarily withdrew Opana ER from the analgesics market. Purdue Pharma L.P. restructured and significantly reduced their commercial operation, and announced that their sales representatives will no longer promote opioids to prescribers.

Undertreatment of cancer pain is a major challenge in the Asian countries, where the percentage of patients with negative pain management index (PMI), which represents the degree of undertreatment of pain, ranged from 27.0% to 79.0%. Whereas, the U.S. (39.1–3%) and Europe (19.1–26.6%) have lower mean negative PMI.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Analgesics market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Analgesics market? Which application of the Analgesics is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Analgesics market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Analgesics economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

