Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Agar Market – Trends Assessment by 2025

A recent market study on the global Agar market reveals that the global Agar market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Agar market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Agar market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Agar market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
Key Segments Covered
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Bakery
- Confectionery
- Dairy
- Canned meat/poultry products
- Beverages
- Sauces, creams & dressings
- Dietetic products
- Others
- Bacteriological
- Culture media
- Microbiology
- Technical Applications
- Cosmetology
- Medical applications
- Others
By Form
- Splits
- Powders
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
Key Companies
- Agarmex
- New Zealand Manuka Group
- Hispanagar
- Acroyali Holdings Qingdao Co. Ltd.
- Industrias Roko, S.A.
- Neogen
- Merck Group
- Agarindo Bogatama
- Setexam
- Norevo GmbH
